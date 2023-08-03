World No. 2 Germany has crashed out of the 2023 Women's World Cup at the group stage with their 1-1 draw with Korea Republic earlier on Thursday.

It marks the first time that Germany has failed to reach the knockout round in nine World Cup appearances and the early exit has left players shell-shocked.

"To be honest, I can't comprehend it," Germany captain and Wolfsburg striker Alexandra Popp said. "I don't know what I should really say. I can't really understand what has happened to be honest. Yeah, no idea."

After falling behind 1-0, Popp equalized in the 42nd, but with Morocco defeating Colombia, Germany needed all three points. Popp almost secured them herself late in the second half, but her header rang off the bar.

For her efforts, Popp was named player of the match, an honour that offered little consolation.

Topping the group with a better goal differential, Colombia will now meet Jamaica on Tuesday. Morocco, the Group H runners-up in their first World Cup, will now take on France in the Round of 16, also on Tuesday.