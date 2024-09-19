SEATTLE (AP) — Paul Marie scored in the 89th minute for San Jose on Wednesday night, Amahl Pellegrino added a goal for the Earthquakes in a 2-2 tie with the Seattle Sounders.

Jordan Morris scored two first-half goals, his second multi-goal game this season, for Seattle

San Jose (5-21-3) has lost five of its last seven. The Earthquakes have 17 points and a minus-31 goal differential, both are the worst in MLS. The New England Revolution are second worst with 27 points and a minus-24 goal differential.

Marie tapped a one-touch shot, off a perfectly placed ball from Jeremy Ebobisse, into the net from point-blank range to cap the scoring.

Seattle (13-9-8) has 47 points, tied with the Colorado Rapids for fourth in the Western Conference.

Pellegrino scored in the 19th minute to give San Jose a 1-0 lead. Cristian Espinoza played a chip-shot entry that Stefan Frei misread and came off his line. Pellegrino's header bounced harmlessly off the ground and, despite Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan's effort to screen him from the ball, Pellegrino reach his right leg around Roldan and tapped it into a wide-open net.

Albert Rusnák played a free kick into the center of the area and, after a couple failed clearances by the Earthquakes, Morris blasted a low shot from the right side of the area that ricocheted off the hand of goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — into the net to make it 1-1 in the 21st.

Morris gave the Sounders the lead in the 39th minute. The 29-year-old Seattle native, in his ninth season with the club, put away a cross played by Paul Rothrock that was redirected by defender Oscar Verhoeven to make it 2-1. The forward, who scored 12 goals during his rookie campaign in 2016, has a career-best 13 goals this season.

