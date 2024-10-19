BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — U.S. international Tyler Adams was named in Bournemouth's squad for its Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday after recovering from back surgery that has kept him out since July.

Adams, who captained the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup, endured an injury-disrupted season last year due to issues with his hamstring and back.

He made only four appearances for Bournemouth last season and has not played any competitive soccer since the Copa America in July.

Adams was named on the bench for the home game against Arsenal.

“He lacks some game time but that is normal,” Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said Friday. “He is feeling very well, doing well, has good sensations and has trained very well this (international) break with us. He is ready.”

The 25-year-old Adams' return should be good news for U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad ahead of the national team's two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Jamaica next month.

