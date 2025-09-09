GUADALAJARA - Canadian wild card Marina Stakusic survived a wild opening-round women's singles match to advance at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., defeated 22-year-old Russian Polina Kudermetova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in a rain-delayed WTA 500 match that took two hours, 29 minutes to complete.

Stakusic was down 3-1 in the final set, but regrouped, rallied and went into the rain delay tied 4-4. She won the final two games after play resumed to wrap up the match.

Kudermetova finished ahead of Stakusic on aces (5-3), and had fewer double faults (14-9) and unforced errors (33-30).

Stakusic's winning percentage on first serve was 66. She won eight service and eight return games. She also won eight of 13 break points and saved six of 14 break points.

Stakusic will play the third-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Wednesday in the round of 16.

Later Tuesday, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino breezed past Italian wild card Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-3 in an opening-round match originally scheduled for Monday.

Marino had 11 aces, five double faults and 11 unforced errors in the 73-minute match. Marino won seven service games and five return games. She won five of eight break points and had a 65 per cent winning percentage on first serves, compared to 47 per cent for Trevisan.

Marino will play sixth-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany on Wednesday in the round of 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.