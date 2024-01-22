The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday the team has signed American defensive end Derek Parish.

Parish, 25, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft and spent two months on the team's practice squad before being released by the Jags in October.

Collegiately, Parish played five seasons at the University of Houston (2017-2022), recording 158 tackles, 33.5 for loss, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 51 career games for the Cougars.

The Texas native was Second Team All-ACC in 2021.