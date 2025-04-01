ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyren Paris hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning, Yoan Moncada followed with a two-run double and the Los Angeles Angels beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-7 on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 3 after nine innings before each team scored three runs in the 10th — and the Angels added three in the 11th. Victor Scott II had an RBI single in the bottom half, but Ryan Zeferjahn got two outs for his first career save.

Zeferjahn struck out Willson Contreras with a runner aboard to end it as the Angels outlasted St. Louis in extra innings for the second consecutive night.

Ryan Johnson (1-0) earned his first major league win.

Los Angeles first baseman Nolan Schanuel hit a two-run triple in the 10th inning to make up for his throwing error in the eighth. Schanuel lined a shot to left-center just past Scott and it rolled to the wall, scoring Paris and Moncada for a 5-3 lead. Schanuel scored on Jo Adell's single.

Cardinals pinch-hitter Luken Baker answered with a two-run double to make it 6-5. Nolan Arenado tied it with an RBI single.

Chris Roycroft (0-1) allowed three runs — two earned — in one inning for St. Louis.

Jordan Walker had two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals. He hit a 419-foot homer to the batter’s eye in center.

Key moment

The Cardinals tied it 3-all on an error in the eighth. Arenado sent a roller to the right side that Schanuel fielded and threw low past a covering Ben Joyce into the Angels dugout as Lars Nootbaar scored from third.

Key stat

Los Angeles is 4-1 for the first time since 2021 and three games above .500 for the first time since Aug. 2, 2023 (56-53).

Up next

Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray (1-0, 3.60 ERA) faces Angles LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 4.50) on Wednesday to close the three-game series.

