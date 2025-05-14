Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues will be replaced in the lineup by Jesper Boqvist for Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed.

Rodrigues was on the ice for Wednesday's gameday skate, but did not take part in line rushes as Boqvist took his spot on the team's top line with Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

Maurice said after Rodrigues skated in an optional session Tuesday that he had yet to be cleared for Game 5 and a determination on his status would be made Wednesday.

Boqvist, 26, is without a point in seven games with the Panthers this postseason. He posted 12 goals and 23 points while playing in a career-high 78 games during the regulars season.

Rodrigues exited Sunday's Game 4 in the third period after a high hit from defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in front of the Florida bench. The Leafs' blueliner was originally given a five-minute major before the infraction was downgraded to a two-minute interference call.

Rodrigues had two shots on goal and two hits as the Panthers went on to win 2-0 to even the series at two games apiece. He had 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points while averaging 15:13 of ice time in 82 games played.