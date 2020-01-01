Sports News, Opinion, Scores, Schedules | TSN

Kobe, daughter among 9 killed in copter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California.
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California.
1h ago
Follow the latest trade rumours and speculation leading up to the Feb. 24 trade deadline with TSN.ca's Countdown to TradeCentre. In Monday's roundup, Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau weigh in on the upcoming deadline, a trade bait candidate on the Flyers and whether the Blues will load up for another Stanley Cup run.
11m ago
In order to advance to the semifinals at the Australian Open for the second time, Milos Raonic will have to accomplish a career first on Tuesday in defeating world No. 2 Novak Djokovic. Raonic is 0-9 in his career against Djokovic, including a quarter-final loss at the Australian Open in 2015. Watch the match LIVE Tuesday morning on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN Direct at 3am ET/Midnight PT.
10h ago
The No. 1-ranked Rafael Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favourite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title.
1h ago
The provincial and territorial playdowns for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier heat up this week from coast to coast. Here’s what you need to know.
13h ago
Auston Matthews admits his injured right wrist still isn't 100 per cent, but the Maple Leafs centre is trending in the right direction. Despite the pain, Matthews has managed to keep scoring with 10 goals in his last 10 games., Mark Masters writes.
16h ago
The Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs collaborated on a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at the beginning of their game Sunday, with each team dribbling out the 24-second shot clock in remembrance of the No. 24 worn by the retired NBA great, who died in a helicopter crash at age 41.
9h ago
ESPN Lakers Reporter Dave McMenamin speaks about the instant reaction from Los Angeles about the sudden news of Kobe Bryant's tragic passing. He describes it as shock, numbing and devastation and talks about how Kobe was settling into retirement with his family.
15h ago
Kobe Bryant touched the hearts of so many around the basketball world, and you would be hard pressed to find somebody quite as beloved across multiple generations and eras of basketball. Basketball was dealt a heavy blow when it was discovered that one of the best to ever do it passed away in a helicopter crash in California.
1h ago
Rosie MacLennan is a two-time Olympic champion. She is also battling anxiety. But through the years, Rosie learned healing actions, catered to her wellness and performance. In collaboration with Team Canada, here is a preview of the TSN Original- 'As Long As I Breathe'.
17h ago
The Pro Bowl turned into a Kobe Bryant tribute. Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith, Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett and Detroit’s Darius Slay got together following a second-quarter sack and faked fadeaway jumpers in an homage to Bryant. Smith and several NFC teammates did it again following a fumble early in the third.The AFC ended up beating the NFC 38-33 for a fourth consecutive victory in Orlando.
Jan 25
From perennial playoff disappointments to his infamous clock management miscues, the path to Super Bowl glory hasn't been kind to Andy Reid. But as Bruce Arthur explains in this essay, the brilliant play-caller, who has endured personal and organizational tragedy on and off the field, has another opportunity to capture the Lombardi Trophy which has eluded him for more than 20 years.
21h ago
In a bizarre sequence, Tiger Woods gets robbed of a 139-yard eagle on the par-4 2nd after the ball goes in and out of the hole.
9h ago
Tiger Woods explained how and when he found out about the news of Kobe Bryant's tragic death and spoke about what he will remember most about his incredible career and life.
16h ago
Madelene Sagstrom won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, birdieing the par-3 17th to tie for the lead and winning with a par when Nasa Hataoka missed a 3-footer on the last.
20h ago
NFL Pro Bowlers Mark Ingram II, Jason Kelce, Amari Cooper, Jarvis Landry and more attempt to answer philosophical enigmas such as, "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?"
19h ago
On the field, 49ers tight end George Kittle is blossoming into one of the top tight ends in the NFL. Off the field, Kittle is a self-described goofball who loves to have fun and live life to the fullest. His success, and how he approaches life, are best understood through the letters he receives from his father, Bruce. ESPN's Michelle Beisner-Buck has more.
Jan 25
Technology has created a tug-of-war between a demand for referee accuracy and preserving the essence of sport. But is there a perfect solution? Senior correspondent Rick Westhead has more in Part 2 of the TSN Original series “Ref, You Suck!”
