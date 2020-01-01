Sports News, Opinion, Scores, Schedules | TSN

Kobe Bryant (1978-2020)
Kobe Bryant

Kobe, daughter among 9 killed in copter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California.

Raptors, Spurs speechless upon learning of Kobe's tragic death

Rod Black: Kobe evolved over the course of his career and matured into a legend

Mitchell: 'It's just hard to fathom, that at 41 years old, he's not here anymore'

'Completely devastated' Rautins recalls witnessing Kobe grow from child to NBA legend

Armstrong: 'He was one of the greatest competitors I've ever seen'

Looking back at Kobe Bryant's illustrious career

Cabbie shares emotional stories about his friend Kobe

