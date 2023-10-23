Calgary Flames centre Mikael Backlund is calling on his team to pick up the pace after a 2-3-1 start to the season.

The Flames earned just three of a possible 10 points on their five-game road trip, which concluded Sunday with a 6-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

“Six games in and a lot of hockey left to be played, but we’ve got to pick it up,” Backlund said after the defeat. “We don’t want to fall behind here.

"We want to say within the race.”

Backlund, who was named captain after signing a two-year, $9 million contract last month, has two assists in six games to start the season.

The Flames, who missed the postseason last year, remain in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race early, sitting within a point of the Vancouver Canucks for second, while the Vegas Golden Knights are pulling away early with 12 points amid their 6-0 start.

Head coach Ryan Huska, who is in his first season as the Flames bench boss, was not pleased with his team's sloppy play in the Sunday loss.

“If you turn over as many pucks as we did, you’re asking for it,” Huska said. “Then it’s just a steady dose of odd-man rushes coming back against.

"That’s not a recipe for winning at any level.”

The Flames begin a stretch with three of their next four games at home on Tuesday against the New York Rangers.