MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens players admitted they weren’t nearly on top of their game Thursday against the bottom-dwelling San Jose Sharks, but the NHL club still managed to pull out a 4-3 overtime win on home ice.

The Canadiens fell behind by a single goal three separate times in regulation, including twice in the first period alone. Nevertheless, the team would respond with goals of their own on each occasion.

“We just didn’t really have our best,” said captain Nick Suzuki. “We’re just fighting our way through the first period. The second wasn’t as good either. I thought overall in the third period, we were better and we found a way.”

It took a highlight-reel goal in overtime by Cole Caufield to secure Montreal’s third straight win after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

"You have to be honest," Montreal head coach Martin St-Louis said. “We speak about our truth all the time. I feel like the players, in that sense, show some maturity. They evaluate themselves pretty accurately. They’re all excited we won tonight, but they know we can’t bring that and think we’re going to find ways every game.”

The Canadiens were able to leave the Bell Centre with two points in large part because of Montreal’s top line of Suzuki, Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Fabian Zetterlund opened the scoring for San Jose just under four minutes into the first period before Caufield found Suzuki on a two-on-one break, beating Sharks netminder Alexandar Georgiev to tie the score.

The Sharks would take the lead again in the first courtesy of Nico Sturm, but Suzuki came to the team’s rescue once more.

With just under a minute remaining on the clock in the opening frame, Suzuki accepted a feed from rookie defenceman Lane Hutson before firing a snap shot past Georgiev from the left face-off circle.

It was Suzuki’s third goal in the last two games and the London, Ont. forward's third consecutive multi-point game.

“We expect it every night,” said Caufield. “We’ve got to drive the pace and lead the way. It’s a team game. Everybody knows that, but we expect a lot from ourselves. That should be our performance every night.”

Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky have been on the ice for six of Montreal’s last ten even-strength goals during their three-game winning streak, and combined for 15 points during that span.

Despite their torrid pace, Caufield believed their line has much more to give.

"I like what we’re doing right now, but there is always more,” said Caufield. “We’re going to learn from these games and these experiences and try to become better.”

Despite his team’s shortcomings on the night, St. Louis admired his team’s confidence.

“I don’t think the group lacks any belief and we’ve shown that,” he said. “We’ve been pretty competitive. We’re not perfect and we’re still a pretty young team, but I think the belief has always been there.”

BATTLING THROUGH THE PAIN

The Canadiens had an injury scare in the second period when forward Josh Anderson lost his balance and fell shoulder-first into the boards. He nevertheless returned to start the third. Anderson didn't finish Tuesday’s contest against the Carolina Hurricanes after similarly crashing hard into the end boards.

“Anderson is our guy,” said Caufield. “Every game, he brings it. Whether he’s injured or not, you couldn’t even tell. He brings that energy. It’s something to fight for. He’s a huge leader for our team and a huge part of this group. I know he’s going to keep that going and stay healthy.”

“It’s amazing to see,” added Suzuki. “There’s probably not a lot of guys in the league that would play through what he’s been going through. He’s one of the toughest guys that I’ve seen.”

BECK’S FIRST POINT WELL WORTH THE WAIT

Canadiens rookie centreman Owen Beck earned his first career NHL point with a secondary assist on linemate Alex Newhook’s game-tying goal early in the third period. It was a long time coming for the 21-year-old Beck, who had gone eight straight games this season, and nine overall, without finding the scoresheet.

“It took long enough,” acknowledged Beck. “You always want to produce, no matter the role or situation. It was definitely in the back of my mind, but just awesome to get that one off my back.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.