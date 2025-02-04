Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will miss tonight's contest against the Calgary Flames.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston adds that Marner isn't expected to be in any danger of missing the 4 Nations Face-Off.

This is the first time this season Marner has missed a game.

Marner played in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, scoring the game-winning goal in 18:47 minutes of ice time. He missed Monday and Tuesday's practices as the Maple Leafs are in the midst of their Western Canada/Seattle road trip.

The 27-year-old has 16 goals and 70 points in 52 games this season for Toronto, his ninth with the franchise.