Star midfielder Jessie Fleming was back training with her team Monday morning in Australia as the Canadian women's national team prepares for their next game at the FIFA Women's World Cup against Ireland later this week.

TSN's Claire Hanna notes the Fleming took part in all components of training - including sprints, team drills, stretching and kicking - before they closed practice to the media.

Hanna says Fleming looked "quick."

Team Canada manager Bev Priestman told Hanna after practice that Fleming is in a "good space."

The 25-year-old did not play in Canada's opening scoreless draw against Nigeria on Thursday.

You can watch Canada take on Ireland Wednesday morning at 8am ET/5am PT on TSN 1/4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

Ahead of the game against Nigeria, Fleming was limited in practice as she did not take part in all of the team's drills last Monday and sat on the bench during training on Tuesday. She was back training on Wednesday, doing footwork drills on her own with no tape on her calf and showed no obvious signs of discomfort, per TSN's Meaghen Johnson.

The London, Ont., product plays for Chelsea and has 19 goals in 115 caps for Canada.