Keith Shologan wasn't out of work long.

The veteran Canadian defensive tackle signed a two-year deal with the Montreal Alouettes Wednesday, just one day after being released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Shologan finished with 22 tackles and two sacks in 18 games last year, his lone season in Winnipeg.

Prior to that, the 31-year-old spent two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks and six seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

For his career, the UCF product has 190 tackles and 25 sacks.