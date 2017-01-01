Tavares, Strome help Islanders beat Jets

John Tavares and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist on Saturday as the New York Islanders downed the Winnipeg Jets 6-2. Nikolay Kulemin, Shane Prince, Anders Lee and Andrew Ladd also scored for the Islanders (15-15-6), who've won four of their last five games. Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson both added a pair of assists.