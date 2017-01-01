-
10h ago
Blue Jays, Bautista working on two-year deal
The Blue Jays and Jose Bautista are on the verge of a new contract that will see the veteran slugger stay in Toronto. According to TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips, sources confirm the report by MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez that the Jays and Bautista are close to finalizing a deal and that the discussions are centred around a two-year contract.
2017 Australian Open
1:02
Bouchard: ''There's still a long road ahead''
Federer joins Murray in second round at Aussie Open
Daily Australian Open coverage on TSN
Halep upset early at Aussie Open
2:43
Serena Williams going for milestone major title
1:31
Nadal no longer pain-free
0:57
Kerber: Top ranking adds pressure
0:49
Djokovic: Australia is my favourite Grand Slam
1h ago
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. The native of Westmount, Que., ousted American Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-4 in 56 minutes.
NFL Divisional Playoffs
0:29
Elliott has high praise for Prescott after loss
0:46
Big Ben: We did enough to win
2:15
Rodgers takes over, Prescott impressive in loss
1:21
Herm: Steelers are ready to go to New England
1:34
What went wrong for Cowboys?
0:39
Reid: Chiefs getting better starts with me
0:53
Hoge: This is a 'devastating' loss for Cowboys
0:27
Prescott: 'It was a great game all the way around'
0:49
Crosby: Everything was perfect on game-winning FG
7h ago
Steelers' Brown posts locker room video, including Tomlin's speech
So much for Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers keeping a low profile. The star WR filmed the postgame scene in the Steelers' locker room, including coach Mike Tomlin (not seen in the video), using some expletives to describe Pittsburgh's next opponent, the New England Patriots.
11h ago
Boswell kicks six FGs, Steelers hold off Chiefs
Who needs to reach the end zone when you have Le'Veon Bell chewing up yards and the clock, and Chris Boswell setting an NFL playoff record with six field goals?
-
14h ago
Crosby's FG sends Packers past Cowboys
Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired, sending the Green Bay Packers to the NFC championship game with their eighth straight win, a 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
-
9h ago
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was extremely upset after his team's loss to the Steelers and voiced his displeasure with the referees about the penalty call on offensive lineman Eric Fisher, which negated a successful two-point conversion.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
0:20
Cousins on MLK: 'He was determined to make a change'
0:40
Irving says society has made tremendous steps due to MLK
0:19
George says MLK embodied passion
0:30
Lillard praises Martin Luther King Jr.'s courage
0:25
Beal on MLK: 'He made sure the whole world knew'
0:24
Conley says MLK accomplished vision of 'one nation'
13h ago
Josh Lewenberg and Matthew Scianitti reflect on the first half of the Raptors season and deliver their picks for best player, best game and much more.
-
16h ago3:02
Carroll finding his rhythm with Raptors
DeMarre Carroll is playing some of the best basketball of his Raptors' career and now that the team is adjusting to his presence, it's paying dividends on the court. The NBA on TSN panel has more.
-
Jan 150:42
Sullinger practices for first time since surgery
Jared Sullinger participated in his first practice on Saturday since having foot surgery and the Raptors are hoping his eventual return can help them improve their 27th ranked defensive rebounding.
-
14h ago
LeBron James doesn't consider the Warriors to be rivals and talks about the Halloween decorations poking fun at Golden State being "water under the bridge."
-
-
1h ago
After a whirlwind 2016 that included a trip to the Rio Olympics, Canadian golfers David Hearn and Graham DeLaet are looking forward to a more straightforward year on the PGA Tour.
-
9h ago
North America captures fifth straight Continental Cup
It's been quite some time since Team North America felt defeat. Team North America stretched its victory streak against Team World to five straight years by capturing the 2017 Continental Cup on Sunday.
-
15h ago0:44
Oilers skills competition
The Oilers held their annual skills competition Sunday, with Connor McDavid taking fastest skater, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins winning the accuracy competiton and Milan Lucic firing the hardest shot.
-
21h ago
BarDown: Cunningham surprised Roadrunners teammates, fans
BarDown: Cunningham surprised Roadrunners teammates, fans
Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham returned to the Tucson Arena for the first time since he collapsed on the ice prior to puck drop last November, and you can bet the team and fans were happy to see him back in the building.
-
10h ago
Blue Jays, Bautista working on two-year deal
The Blue Jays and Jose Bautista are on the verge of a new contract that will see the veteran slugger stay in Toronto. According to TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips, sources confirm the report by MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez that the Jays and Bautista are close to finalizing a deal and that the discussions are centred around a two-year contract.
1h ago
Warriors look for revenge vs. Cavs on TSN
The Golden State Warriors failed to get a measure of revenge against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day in their NBA Finals rematch. Now, they'll try once against to top LeBron and the Cavs in their final regular season meeting. You can watch the game live on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN GO at 8pm et/5pm pt.
1h ago
Bombers re-sign WR Adams through 2019
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have locked up another one of their own ahead of free agency, signing receiver Darvin Adams to a new deal.
17h ago
Raptors run over hapless Knicks
DeMar DeRozan finished with 23 points, while Kyle Lowry had 16 to go with nine assists, in just 28 minutes of action apiece, as the Toronto Raptors cruised to a 116-101 victory over the New York Knicks.
12h ago
Hall scores in OT; Devils dump Canucks
Taylor Hall scored in overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Sunday. Kyle Quincey scored in regulation for the Devils (18-18-9), who have won two straight after losing four in a row.
12h ago
Wild down Blackhawks for top spot in West
Jason Pominville scored in the third period, Devan Dubnyk made 33 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night to grab sole possession of the top spot in the Western Conference.
19h ago
Capitals blow out Flyers for ninth straight win
Justin Williams and Matt Niskanen each scored two goals and Philipp Grubauer stopped all 24 shots he faced and the Washington Capitals extended their winning streak to nine in authoritative fashion by crushing the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0.
12h ago
Thomas wins Sony Open to cap record week
Challenged only by the record book, Justin Thomas won the Sony Open on Sunday with the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history. Thomas capped off a week that began with a 59 and ended with his second straight win.
