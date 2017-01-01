-
Canadian Hadwin shoots 59 at CareerBuilder
Canadian Adam Hadwin shot a 13-under round of 59 at the CareerBuilder Challenge on Saturday. The Moose Jaw, Sask. native, who owns the tournament lead at 17-under, is the first Canadian to shoot 59.
First Canadian to shoot 59
Despite pressure, Hadwin hopes to finish tournament with win
Weeks: "Even his bad shots were working out right"
Hadwin's hole-by-hole description of his 59-shot day
Hadwin describes being 'in the zone'
Must See: Hadwin sinks putt on 18 to card a 59
Canadian Hadwin fires historic 59; leads by one
4h ago
Jose Bautista didn't say much in his Saturday press conference, but made it clear that despite the weird offseason free agency for sluggers, he was happy to be back in Toronto. Scott MacArthur writes.
Bautista Returns
Coverage from Melbourne continues as top seeds Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber as well as Roger Federer take to the court. Watch live on the TSN Network and TSN GO.
-
Raonic advances to fourth round at Aussie Open
Canada's Milos Raonic reached the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 25 Gilles Simon of France and will next play No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut.
Nadal, Serena reach fourth round at Aussie Open
Rafael Nadal rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 win over German teenager Alexander Zverev to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open and Serena Williams beat fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-3.
2017 Australian Open
LIVE: Australian Open Bonus Coverage - Rod Laver Arena
LIVE: Australian Open Bonus Coverage - Margaret Court Arena
Serena cruises into the fourth round
Nadal survives Zverev to reach round of 16
Pliskova beats Ostapenko in marathon match
Daily Australian Open coverage on TSN
Gavrilova continues to impress in Australia
Raonic thanks Canadian fans for support
Konta beats Wozniacki to advance to fourth round
12h ago
Matt Ryan was voted first team all-pro and might be the 2016 MVP, but when it comes to the Super Bowl winning quarterback club, Matty Ice has been left out in the cold. Among the four QBs playing in the Conference Championship games, he's the only one who still needs a victory for validation. Tim Graham has more in this essay.
-
Conference Championship Sunday
-
26m ago
One of hockey's most trusted insiders has finally reached 1 million followers on Twitter: TSN's own Darren Dreger. Here are the 10 most RT'd tweets from @DarrenDreger.
-
Barclays Premier League
-
2h ago
The suicide epidemic of Cross Lake has broken the hearts of Northern Manitoba’s Pimicikamak Cree Nation, and the search for any type of hope that can reach the fragile youth has taken on much more of an importance. Here's a preview of this TSN Original in support of Bell Let's Talk.
-
8m ago
Spurs coach Popovich blasts President Trump
Gregg Popovich would bench President Trump. San Antonio's long-time coach, who has been highly critical of Donald Trump in the past, went on a lengthy rant about the newly sworn-in president on Saturday night, calling him a bully and saying he hopes he can change while in office.
-
6h ago
Hart paces No. 1 Villanova over Providence
The defending national champion Wildcats have won five straight since their only loss at Butler on Jan. 4 temporarily knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in The AP Top 25.
-
5h ago
Home Court guest host Kayla Grey & co-hosts Duane Watson and Josh Lewenberg are joined by TSN NBA Analyst Leo Rautins to discuss Kyle Lowry’s recent struggles and whether or not too much rest is playing a factor in his rust.
-
Home Court
-
Jan 20
In Episode 8 of the TSN Hockey Bobcast, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie discusses the NHL vs. its goalies on goalie pants, his Phil Esposito incident and his favourite hockey movie (No, it's not 'Sudden Death').
-
Highlights from the TSN Hockey Bobcast
-
Jan 20
The United States is undergoing one of its most divisive and polarizing moments in recent history. Bruce Arthur and Sam Mitchell debate what the Donald Trump presidency will mean for sports and its athletes moving forward.
-
Must-See Moments
-
12h ago0:45
By the Numbers: Henrik Sedin
With Henrik Sedin notching his 1,000th career point Friday night, and becoming the first Canucks player to do so, SportsCentre takes a look back at his career By the Numbers.
-
Jan 20
Connor McDavid wears many hats as the captain of the Oilers, (face of the franchise, engine of the offence, superstar in the NHL), so Cabbie presents him with a variety of hats, including an iconic Jofa helmet.
-
