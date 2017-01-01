-
9h ago
Canadians fall to USA for first loss at WJC; finish second in Group B
The United States scored two quick power-play goals for a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 3-1 victory over Canada on Saturday afternoon at the world junior hockey championship. The Americans (4-0-0) locked up the first seed in Group B by winning the preliminary round finale for both teams. Canada fell to 3-1-0 and will finish second in the group.
2017 World Junior Hockey Championship
2:20
Losing Myers a huge blow for Canada
3:18
Special teams power Americans to win over Canada
1:14
Opportunistic Americans take advantage of disjointed Canadians
1:58
Post 2 Post: Ingram's solid game not enough for Canada
2:59
Any further discipline for Kunin hit on Myers?
1:27
Ducharme: "I think we can play better, that's for sure"
0:41
Dube hopes Canada gets another shot at Team USA
0:45
Strome: "It's not the end of the world"
1:01
Chabot: "We all hate losing"
3:54
Fourth time's the charm: Toews' unbelieveable 2007 shootout
6h ago
Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games by stopping Minnesota's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night.
5h ago
Malkin's OT winner propels Pens past Canadiens
Evgeni Malkin scored a power-play goal 1:54 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.
2h ago
Markstrom strong as Canucks top Oilers in shootout
Jacob Markstrom made 42 saves, Bo Horvat scored the shootout winner and added a pair of assists as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight win.
5h ago
Tavares, Strome help Islanders beat Jets
John Tavares and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist on Saturday as the New York Islanders downed the Winnipeg Jets 6-2. Nikolay Kulemin, Shane Prince, Anders Lee and Andrew Ladd also scored for the Islanders (15-15-6), who've won four of their last five games. Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson both added a pair of assists.
2h ago
Frolik ends drought as Flames double up Coyotes
Michael Frolik ended a 20-game goalless drought and also added an assist Saturday night as the Calgary Flames used a strong first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2.
5h ago
Samsonov's shutout leads Russia past Slovakia at WJC
Ilya Samsonov stopped all 15 shots he faced as Russia shut out Slovakia 2-0 on Saturday to wrap-up preliminary round play at the world junior hockey championship.
Centennial Classic: Leafs vs. Red Wings
2:45
Things get heated between Draper and Roberts at Alumni game
1:31
Roberts: "It escalated a little bit but it's okay"
Five current Leafs played in 2014 Winter Classic against Wings
3:00
Poulin on Centennial Classic: "This event will prepare this team"
2:58
Leafs making minor adjustments for outdoor game
1:12
Babcock wants his players to embrace the moment
1:32
Domi: "You always play to win"
1:00
Gilmour: "We kinda suck nowadays"
1:23
Sittler impressed with the Leafs' new kids
2:14
Shanahan not focused on the standings just yet
11h ago
About 45 minutes before the 2017 Centennial Classic Alumni Game, Brendan Shanahan shed his Maple Leafs coat and rushed over to the Red Wings’ side of BMO Field to put on his equipment. Frank Seravalli has more on a memorable day at BMO Field for the Maple Leafs.
MUST-SEE MOMENTS
6h ago
LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-109 on Saturday night.
NCAA Football
1:42
Finebaum says Kiffin's game plan was ''abysmal''
1:02
Meyer disappointed in offensive performance
1:25
Alabama's defence dominates, off to title game
0:58
Allen proud of his defence for regrouping
2:11
Alabama's running game too tough for Washington to handle
0:56
Must See: Fuller hauls in a 30-yard TD with defender all over him
5h ago
Deshaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw another and No. 3 Clemson crushed No. 2 Ohio State 31-0 Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl to set up a rematch with Alabama for the College Football Playoff national championship.
-
9h ago
Alabama off to national championship after Peach Bowl win
The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the No. 4 Washington Huskies 24-7 in the Peach Bowl Saturday and will now play in the national championship game against the Clemson Tigers on Jan. 9.
12h ago
LSU overwhelm Louisville in Citrus Bowl
Sophomore running back Derrius Guice ran for 138 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, and caught a scoring pass to help No. 19 LSU Tigers to a 29-9 victory over No. 15 Louisville in Saturday's Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.
-
9h ago
Rousey releases statement following loss at UFC 207
Rousey releases statement following loss at UFC 207
A day after suffering a first round loss at the hands of UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207, Ronda Rousey released a statement to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne thanking the fans and saying that she needs more time to decide her future.
Rousey disappoints in UFC return
1:03
White unsure if Rousey ever fights again
BarDown: Bieber seemingly takes shot at Rousey after UFC 207 loss
3:27
What does Rousey's loss mean for her legacy?
2:08
Has Rousey lost her fire?
0:31
Nunes: ''I'm the best on the planet, forget about Ronda Rousey''
1:31
Shelburne: Rousey fight was over before it started
1:20
Sonnen says Rousey 'looked slow'
1:42
Nunes knocks out Rousey in 48 seconds
1:19
Rousey's journey to UFC 207
9h ago
