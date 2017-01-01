-
8h ago
Matthews, Andersen help Leafs blank Red Wings
Auston Matthews scored his 23rd of the year in the first period and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves for his second consecutive shutout, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.
5h ago
Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and Cam Talbot made 26 saves in his 15th career shutout, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.
6h ago
Baertschi scores two as Canucks edge Avalanche
Sven Baertschi got his second goal of the game with 8:14 left, Markus Granlund also had a goal and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Wednesday night.
8h ago
Kings down LeBron, slumping Cavs in OT
Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James.
7h ago
Durant, Curry lead Warriors over Hornets
Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry added 28 points on six 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-103 on Wednesday night.
12h ago
How many games will Marchand get if he's suspended?2:17
How many games will Marchand get if he's suspended?
Brad Marchand will have a phone hearing on Thursday for his slew-foot on Niklas Kronwall. Craig Button and Pierre LeBrun discuss how many games he might miss if a suspension is handed down.
10h ago3:41
Henrik Sedin talks 1,000th point, playing entire career with Daniel
Henrik Sedin explains the emotions that went through his mind after registering his 1,000th career point, what it will mean for him and Daniel to become the first brothers in NHL history to accomplish the feat, discusses how much longer he expects to play and more.
12h ago
War of words between Rodier and Fehr escalates
NHLPA executive director Don Fehr and former union consultant Richard Rodier have stated their positions in emails to player agents.
9h ago
Semifinal action continues from the Australian Open with Serena Williams in action as well as No. 17 Roger Federer taking on No. 4 Stan Wawrinka. Watch the matches LIVE NOW on the TSN Network and TSN GO.
14h ago
The Golden State Warriors are cruising at the top of the NBA Power Rankings, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.
-
Fast Break: What's next for the Cavs?
LeBron James called out the franchise saying they need to improve, so what's next for the Cavs? Were the Wizards written off too soon this season? Rod and Leo discuss this and more in the latest edition of Fast Break
-
Heat erase 18-point deficit to beat Nets
Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching 3 with 6.8 seconds left, and the Miami Heat overcame an 18-point deficit in the final period to beat the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets 109-106 on Wednesday night.
-
Irvin: Brady will have revenge on his mind
How much motivation does Tom Brady draw from Deflategate? Will he say anything to Roger Goodell of the Patriots win and he hands Brady the Super Bowl trophy? Michael Irvin weighs in and discusses if Bill Belichick can find a way to shut down Julio Jones.
-
Rivers fully embracing move to Los Angeles
Philip Rivers speaks with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio about the Chargers' move to Los Angeles and what he wants the city to know about him and the team.
-
13h ago
Roughriders head coach and GM Chris Jones is known for his risk and reward style on the field and his signing of Duron Carter fits that narrative. TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless explains.
-
De La Hoya arrested on suspicion of DUI
The California Highway Patrol said boxing great Oscar De La Hoya has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
-
Southampton beats Liverpool, advance to League Cup final
Liverpool's season is in danger of unraveling after Juergen Klopp's team missed out on a place in the English League Cup final following a 1-0 loss to Southampton at Anfield on Wednesday.
-
Not your typical golf shirt
Bob Weeks caught up with the founder of The Golf Swing Shirt to find out they came up with the design and why the funny looking product can actually help improve your game.
-
Tiger Woods addressed the media ahead of his return this week at Torrey Pines. He said he doesn't plan on trying to keep up with big hitters Jason Day and Dustin Johnson and also addressed his move to Taylormade.
-
