1h ago
Talbot perfect as Oilers down Canadiens in shootout
Leon Draisaitl was the lone scorer in a shootout as the Edmonton Oilers ended a three-game losing run with a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday afternoon. The win helped Edmonton (29-18-8) end a three-game road trip with a victory despite scoring only one regulation time goal. The Canadiens (30-16-8) are 1-3-1 in their last five.
Super Bowl LI - Countdown to Kickoff
1:09
OBJ calls Julio Jones 'a nightmare'
1:30
Rex Ryan deployed 'I hope defence' on Patriots
0:45
Mack to play in Super Bowl with fractured fibula
7:16
Once in a lifetime moment for Brady and Ryan
0:47
Falcons GM Dimitroff has a Canadian connection
2:21
Risky Business: Super Bowl LI - Patriots vs Falcons
3:31
Top 10: Individual performances in a Super Bowl
3:39
Not Top 10: Super Bowl plays
3:07
How can the Patriots slow down Jones?
0:21
TSN Rewind: Butler's shocking INT leads to Patriots' SB title
2h ago
Kyle Lowry played through illness and injury to finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth career triple-double, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 103-95 on Sunday.
7h ago
Super Bowl Game Day Blog
Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons kicks off at 6:30pm et from NRG Stadium in Houston. Keep up with the latest news on TSN.ca's game day blog.
Feb 3
Complete guide to Super Bowl LI on CTV & TSN
Get caught up on every detail you need to know ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston with TSN.ca's complete viewer's guide. You can watch the game LIVE on CTV and TSN on Sunday at 6:30pm et/3:30pm pt.
22h ago2:20
Revenge - By Bruce Arthur
Nothing will ever beat the feeling of winning your first Lombardi Trophy, but Sunday might come close for Tom Brady. This time it's personal and we all know why. Bruce Arthur has more on Brady's quest to finish writing the ultimate revenge story on Super Bowl Sunday.
Feb 3
2017 Super Bowl Commercials
Every year, advertisers make their Super Bowl commercials available in advance of the big game. Watch all the latest here.
5h ago
The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.
Around the NHL
2h ago
Team Jacobs takes on Team Koe in the men's final of the Pinty’s All-Star Curling Skins Game from Banff, Alberta. You can watch LIVE NOW across the TSN Network and TSN GO.
2h ago
Jones claims second straight Pinty's skins title
It was a repeat of last year's Pinty All-Star Curling Skins Game as Jennifer Jones once again downed Val Sweeting in Banff, Alberta. Team Jones - with Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen - claimed $41,000 in Sunday's victory. This brings Jones' career TSN Skins Game earnings to $138,000.
39m ago
Homan wins Ontario title for spot in Scotties
Rachel Homan's team from Ottawa — vice-skip Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney, lead Lisa Weagle and coach Adam Kingsbury — claimed the Ontario Scotties provincial women's title, beating Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., 7-4 in the championship final.
5h ago
LIVE: PGA TOUR Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open - Final Round featured groups
LIVE: PGA TOUR Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open - Final Round featured groups
Watch LIVE coverage of the featured groups from the PGA TOUR's Waste Management Phoenix Open final round.
-
20h ago
Canada downs Mexico in celebration game
Janine Beckie scored twice in the first half as Canada defeated Mexico 3-2 in a women's soccer friendly on Saturday. Deanne Rose had the other goal for the Canadians, while Nancy Antonio and Kaitlyn Johnson replied for the visitors.
Feb 3
What's on tap from Bob McKenzie? Hockey! Lots of it!
What's on tap from Bob McKenzie? Hockey! Lots of it!
In Episode 9 of the TSN Hockey Bobcast, Bob McKenzie addresses a question on the Leafs-Kevin Shattenkirk, TradeCentre talk, 'omissions' from the NHL's 100 Top Players list and Monday's NHL draft prospects game.
Highlights from the TSN Hockey Bobcast
15h ago
Korean Zombie has first round KO of Bermudez in return to UFC
Korean Zombie has first round KO of Bermudez in return to UFC
After a 3 1/2-year absence from the UFC, Chan Sun Jung looked like he never left. The South Korean featherweight, who left the UFC in 2014 to serve his two-year mandatory military service in his home country, knocked out Dennis Bermudez in the first round at UFC Fight Night 104 Saturday night.
Home Court
1:58
Nurse: Win streak makes me feel old
1:11
Nurse: Huskies being written off is chip on our shoulder
10:28
Home Court: Plus-Minus
1:38
Armstrong: Curious to see how Raptors handle backup PG
2:13
Raptors 905: Becoming good men as important as reps
3:23
Decoding the enigmatic Terence Ross
8:20
Home Court’s Contested Shots: Level of Panic
FSU's Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Feb 4
Home Court host Meghan McPeak & co-hosts Duane Watson and Josh Lewenberg discuss their poll question on the level of panic that has set in for Raptors fans during this slump, and the desire from some of the fan base for the team to make some trades.
15h ago
Curry, Warriors fall to Kings in overtime
Draymond Green missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer and DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime as the Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 109-106 in OT.
17h ago
James, Love lead Cavaliers to win over Knicks
LeBron James had 32 points and 10 assists, Kevin Love added 23 points and 16 rebounds in his return from back spasms, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday night.
19h ago
Wall's 24 points lead Wizards over Pelicans
John Wall had 24 points and 13 assists, Markieff Morris scored 18 points and the Washington Wizards held New Orleans scoreless for the final 5:52 of the fourth quarter to beat the Pelicans 105-91 Saturday night for their seventh straight win.
Footy Frenzy
-
3h ago
Blues lose Fabbri for season with ACL tear
Robby Fabrri's season is over. The St. Louis Blues announced on Sunday that the 21-year-old Mississauga, Ontario native tore his ACL during Saturday's game with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
2h ago
Grubauer, Capitals blank Kings
As his Washington Capitals teammates chased shutout king Peter Budaj, backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped all 38 shots he faced to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Sunday.
4h ago
Ice Chips: Corrado clears waivers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
16h ago
Report: Jays sign righty reliever Smith
The Toronto Blue Jays have an agreement with right-handed reliever Joe Smith on a one-year, major league level deal, according to a report from Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.
3h ago
Ibrahimovic, United rout sluggish Leicester
Manchester United scored three goals in an eight-minute period either side of halftime to beat Leicester 3-0 Sunday and leave the struggling champions just one point above the Premier League's relegation zone.
8h ago
Garcia completes wire-to-wire win in Dubai
Sergio Garcia shot a final-round 3-under-par 69 to win the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday after holding the tournament lead since the opening round.
1h ago
Canada draws even with Britain at Davis Cup
Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil defeated Britain's Daniel Evans 7-6 (3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) on Sunday, tying the Davis Cup World Group tie at 2-2.
2h ago
Kyle Lowry played through illness and injury to finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth career triple-double, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 103-95 on Sunday.
7h ago
Super Bowl Game Day Blog
Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons kicks off at 6:30pm et from NRG Stadium in Houston. Keep up with the latest news on TSN.ca's game day blog.
Feb 3
Complete guide to Super Bowl LI on CTV & TSN
Get caught up on every detail you need to know ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston with TSN.ca's complete viewer's guide. You can watch the game LIVE on CTV and TSN on Sunday at 6:30pm et/3:30pm pt.
22h ago2:20
Revenge - By Bruce Arthur
Nothing will ever beat the feeling of winning your first Lombardi Trophy, but Sunday might come close for Tom Brady. This time it's personal and we all know why. Bruce Arthur has more on Brady's quest to finish writing the ultimate revenge story on Super Bowl Sunday.
Feb 3
2017 Super Bowl Commercials
Every year, advertisers make their Super Bowl commercials available in advance of the big game. Watch all the latest here.
5h ago
The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.
Around the NHL
2h ago
Team Jacobs takes on Team Koe in the men's final of the Pinty’s All-Star Curling Skins Game from Banff, Alberta. You can watch LIVE NOW across the TSN Network and TSN GO.
2h ago
Jones claims second straight Pinty's skins title
It was a repeat of last year's Pinty All-Star Curling Skins Game as Jennifer Jones once again downed Val Sweeting in Banff, Alberta. Team Jones - with Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen - claimed $41,000 in Sunday's victory. This brings Jones' career TSN Skins Game earnings to $138,000.
39m ago
Homan wins Ontario title for spot in Scotties
Rachel Homan's team from Ottawa — vice-skip Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney, lead Lisa Weagle and coach Adam Kingsbury — claimed the Ontario Scotties provincial women's title, beating Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., 7-4 in the championship final.
5h ago
LIVE: PGA TOUR Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open - Final Round featured groups
LIVE: PGA TOUR Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open - Final Round featured groups
Watch LIVE coverage of the featured groups from the PGA TOUR's Waste Management Phoenix Open final round.
20h ago
Canada downs Mexico in celebration game
Janine Beckie scored twice in the first half as Canada defeated Mexico 3-2 in a women's soccer friendly on Saturday. Deanne Rose had the other goal for the Canadians, while Nancy Antonio and Kaitlyn Johnson replied for the visitors.
Feb 3
What's on tap from Bob McKenzie? Hockey! Lots of it!
What's on tap from Bob McKenzie? Hockey! Lots of it!
In Episode 9 of the TSN Hockey Bobcast, Bob McKenzie addresses a question on the Leafs-Kevin Shattenkirk, TradeCentre talk, 'omissions' from the NHL's 100 Top Players list and Monday's NHL draft prospects game.
Highlights from the TSN Hockey Bobcast
15h ago
Korean Zombie has first round KO of Bermudez in return to UFC
Korean Zombie has first round KO of Bermudez in return to UFC
After a 3 1/2-year absence from the UFC, Chan Sun Jung looked like he never left. The South Korean featherweight, who left the UFC in 2014 to serve his two-year mandatory military service in his home country, knocked out Dennis Bermudez in the first round at UFC Fight Night 104 Saturday night.
Home Court
1:58
Nurse: Win streak makes me feel old
1:11
Nurse: Huskies being written off is chip on our shoulder
10:28
Home Court: Plus-Minus
1:38
Armstrong: Curious to see how Raptors handle backup PG
2:13
Raptors 905: Becoming good men as important as reps
3:23
Decoding the enigmatic Terence Ross
8:20
Home Court’s Contested Shots: Level of Panic
FSU's Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Feb 4
Home Court host Meghan McPeak & co-hosts Duane Watson and Josh Lewenberg discuss their poll question on the level of panic that has set in for Raptors fans during this slump, and the desire from some of the fan base for the team to make some trades.
15h ago
Curry, Warriors fall to Kings in overtime
Draymond Green missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer and DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime as the Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 109-106 in OT.
17h ago
James, Love lead Cavaliers to win over Knicks
LeBron James had 32 points and 10 assists, Kevin Love added 23 points and 16 rebounds in his return from back spasms, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday night.
19h ago
Wall's 24 points lead Wizards over Pelicans
John Wall had 24 points and 13 assists, Markieff Morris scored 18 points and the Washington Wizards held New Orleans scoreless for the final 5:52 of the fourth quarter to beat the Pelicans 105-91 Saturday night for their seventh straight win.
