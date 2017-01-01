-
7h ago
Countdown to TradeCentre: Canucks face expansion questions
The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.
From TSN Hockey
7:45
Dreger: Hitchcock not excused, but onus is on Blues’ players for struggles
LeBrun: Not surprised with the Hitchcock firing
McKenzie: Price for Duchene is very high
Dreger: Oilers in the market, if there's a market
LeBrun: Islanders in Brooklyn situation is a mess
6:15
Islanders' issues putting Tavares' future in jeopardy?
Dreger: Habs interested in Avs' Matt Duchene
Ferraro: Extra break a bonus for Horvat, Canucks
3:08
Hart Trophy could see fresh faces
1h ago
An associate coach role might be the perfect next step for one of hockey’s best tactical thinkers, Gary Lawless writes
1h ago
Statistically Speaking: Pacioretty, Aho get tricky
Pacioretty a premier goal scorer; Aho, Scheifele, Wheeler, Kopitar, Jones, Hornqvist and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
2h ago
Armstrong: Hitchcock ‘mess’ is on me
Emotional Blues general manager says group of ‘independent contractors’ needs to become a team again after firing head coach
2h ago
Flashback to February 1st 1993 and Gary Bettman officially takes over the reigns of NHL commissioner. On that day, TSN had an exclusive interview with the new commissioner.
Super Bowl LI - Countdown to Kickoff
2:43
Falcons admit it's tough to stick to their routine
1:37
Mack loves Quinn's up beat personality
0:41
Belichick calls Brady 'a great role model for all of us'
0:52
Jones says DQ gives the team confidence
10:36
Ryan: Player initiative has pushed Falcons
2:02
Super Bowl has been eye opening for Williams
7:20
Despite brilliant season, Ryan knows legacies are defined in the playoffs
0:25
Ryan recalls first meeting with Brady
0:32
Edelman: 'A mad Tom Brady is not a good Tom Brady to go against'
2:19
How stressful is it to lose a playbook?
19m ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has not made a determination about Las Vegas as the host of a team for the league.
-
3h ago
Former charges take another crack at Belichick's supremacy
Bill Belichick has maintained a sterling record against his former protégés since his coaching staff has started branching out across the league. But Super Bowl LI presents an opportunity for two former charges to pull one over on the teacher.
5h ago3:53
Beyond the Scoreboard: New stadiums pushing for Super Bowl support
"The Sports Professor" Rick Horrow is back with another edition of Beyond the Scoreboard. Here, Rick examines the effect that the location of NRG Stadium will have on businesses in Houston, TV coverage of the Super Bowl and the reasons for NFL owners pushing for new stadiums.
Jan 30
Every year, advertisers make their Super Bowl commercials available in advance of the big game. Watch all the latest here.
Distractions in Cleveland
-
1h ago
LeBron James was asked about the Charles Barkley beef and whether it'd be a distraction, but he says he's focused on the next game and the Cavaliers franchise.
-
20m ago
Raptors, Celtics meet in tale of two teams
Eastern Conference finalists less than nine months ago, the Toronto Raptors head into Wednesday’s matchup against their Atlantic Division rivals with eight wins in 17 games in 2017, while the Boston Celtics have reached 10 wins in just 14 games to take a half-game lead in the standings.
6h ago
Marchand will not face discipline for collision with Stralman
Brad Marchand will not face league discipline for his collision with Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Anton Stralman Tuesday night. His collision with Stralman in Tuesday's 4-3 win appeared to be similar to the "dangerous trip" he was fined for on Detroit Red Wings defenceman Niklas Kronwall, but the league viewed the latest incident as a trip/ collision.
4h ago
A Music City Move?
Could the Nashville Predators make a play for centre Matt Duchene? Given David Poile's recent history for making aggressive moves, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun says don't count them out.
11h ago
Connor McDavid is NHL scoring leader in second season has the Oilers on track to return to the playoffs after a decade away, but he realizes he's only one piece in a puzzle that has been unsolved for years in Edmonton.
-
MUST-SEE MOMENTS
18m ago
Skip sees positives in shocking defeat that will keep dominant rink from competing at national championship for just the second time since 2005.
Jan 30
Stage is set for high stakes curling at Pinty's Skins Game in Banff
The Pinty's All Star Curling Skins Game returns to beautiful Banff, AB, for a fourth consecutive year, this time with a little European flair in the mix. Here's you what you need to know for one of the biggest events on the curling calendar.
3h ago
A Gordie Howe jersey set to be raffled off during an annual fundraiser is Saskatchewan was stolen during a break-in at the arena over the weekend. The funds from the Howe jersey raffle were going towards supporting the arena.
Ranking the 2017 Prospects
-
Jan 31
Patrick has decided edge in TSN Hockey Mid-season Draft Ranking
Patrick has decided edge in TSN Hockey Mid-season Draft Ranking
Eight of 10 scouts surveyed by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie have the Brandon Wheat Kings centre at No. 1 for this year's NHL draft, but don’t rule out a push from Halifax Mooseheads centre Nico Hischier.
6h ago
Ice Chips: Galchenyuk ready to go Thursday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. The Habs got some good news on Wednesday as injured forward Alex Galchenyuk will return to action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.
2h ago
Leafs' Marner named January's top rookie
Toronto forward Mitch Marner has been named the NHL's rookie of the month for January, becoming the third Maple Leaf to win the award over the first four months of the season.
1h ago
Kuznetsov, Marchand among 3 stars of month
Washington Capitals centre Evgeny Kuznetsov was named NHL first star of the month on Wednesday after recording 20 points over 15 games in January.
20h ago
Raps' DeRozan out through Wednesday
After making his return in Sunday’s 114-113 loss to the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan missed Tuesday's game against New Orleans with a swollen ankle and will sit out Wednesday night in Boston, head coach Dwane Casey announced.
16h ago
Lowry carries the load in Raptors' OT win
Kyle Lowry scored 33 points, including a huge basket with four seconds left in overtime, to lift the Toronto Raptors over the New Orleans Pelicans 108-106 on Tuesday.
1h ago
Sens acquire AHL F Hagel from Wild
The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Marc Hagel from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.
Jan 31
White: Rousey 'probably done' with fighting
Ronda Rousey’s loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 could be the last time we see the former bantamweight champion compete in the Octagon. UFC President Dana White recently spoke to the former title holder and expressed doubts that she will return to the cage she once dominated.
1h ago
