-
4h ago
What's on tap from Bob McKenzie? Hockey! Lots of it!
In Episode 9 of the TSN Hockey Bobcast, Bob McKenzie addresses a question on the Leafs-Kevin Shattenkirk, TradeCentre talk, 'omissions' from the NHL's 100 Top Players list and Monday's NHL draft prospects game.
-
Highlights from the TSN Hockey Bobcast
-
9h ago
With the trade deadline approaching, Gary Lawless takes a look at the available players the seven Canadian franchises should be shopping for.
-
10h ago
Impending demolition weighing on Avs' core
Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon says the fragile team is having a hard time focusing amid trade rumours.
-
5h ago
Mayor of Hartford extends invitation to Islanders
The mayor of Hartford and the governor of the state of Connecticut sent a letter to Islanders owners John Ledecky, Scott Malkin and Charles Wang on Friday, offering the former Civic Center for interim use for after the 2017-18 season.
-
2h ago
Olympic meeting at NHL headquarters a ‘courtesy’
IOC president Thomas Bach meets with league, union officials in Manhattan to reiterate his desire to have NHL players in South Korea.
-
8h ago
Dreger Report: Bergevin and the Habs are all in
Expect there to be an all-in mentality in Montreal with the Canadiens looking like Stanley Cup contenders as the NHL trade deadline approaches, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger writes.
-
2h ago
Kyle Lowry and the Raptors will try to get back in the win column against the Magic in Orlando. Watch the action live now on TSN4 and TSN GO.
-
From TSN Hockey
-
McKenzie: Envision Nylander in Leafs future
-
McGuire: Mark Stone hasn't reached his ceiling yet
-
McKenzie: Good outweighs bad for Andrew Shaw
-
Dreger: Avalanche waiting for an offer they can't refuse
-
6:10
Button: “William Nylander will not be a long term Maple Leaf”
-
McKenzie: Bolts will trade Bishop if they can
-
Dreger: Trade market for Iginla might be small
-
-
4h ago
The two constants in the dynasty that the Patriots have created have been Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Bruce Arthur examines the revolving door that has been the supporting cast, and how more often than not, unknown or forgotten players have ended up becoming heroes.
-
40m ago6:45
2 Minute Drill: Super Bowl LI
Chris Berman looks at the unprecedented run of success by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, how explosive the Falcons' offence is, how underrated the Patriots' defence has been, and the chances of a surprising player making the game-winning TD on Sunday. The Swami also makes his pick for the big game.
-
12h ago
The complete guide to Super Bowl LI on CTV & TSN
Get caught up on every detail you need to know ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston with TSN.ca's complete viewer's guide. You can watch the game LIVE on CTV and TSN on Sunday at 6:30pm et/3:30pm pt.
-
Super Bowl LI - Countdown to Kickoff
-
2:21
Risky Business: Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons
-
0:21
TSN Rewind: Butler's shocking INT leads to Patriots' SB title
-
2:51
Willson explains why leadership is key during final Super Bowl preps
-
3:30
Jones a different kind of superstar receiver
-
2:47
Bennett's personality on showcase
-
-
9h ago
Bad backs are as common as six-irons on the PGA Tour, Bob Weeks writes. Let’s all just relax for a moment before we start making judgments based on very little information.
-
The end for Tiger?
-
1h ago
The 2017 Pinty's All-Star Curling Skins Game has kicked off as defending champion Jennifer Jones faces defending Scotties champion Chelsea Carey. Catch the action from Banff, Alberta live now on TSN1/3/5 and TSN GO.
-
3 Feb
Olympians Kennedy, Lawes to take your questions at Pinty's Skins Game
The Pinty’s All-Star Curling Skins Game goes this weekend from beautiful Banff, AB. On Friday and Saturday you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions to a couple of famous Canadian curlers.
-
3h ago
Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry takes Cabbie through the five languages of love and reveals the best way to communicate with him. Unfortunately for Cabbie, he ends up in a headlock.
-
MUST-SEE MOMENTS
-
4h ago
Scott Cullen takes a look at the top hockey stories from January 27th through February 3rd, including Hitchcock, Marleau, Iginla, Marchand, Islanders, Panthers and more.
-
6h ago
Sara McMann will have a new opponent at UFC Fight Night Halifax as due to an injury, Gina Mazany will replace Liz Carmouche on the February 19th card. Alex Volkanovski will face promotion new comer Michel Quinones in another fight added to the UFC Halifax card on Friday.
-
Slumping Leafs
-
3:18
Leafs about 'to see what we're made of'
-
9:47
Level of concern for Maple Leafs after third straight loss?
-
9:57
Leafs Lunch Grades of the Game: Blues down Maple Leafs
-
1:56
Is it time for Leafs to add experience?
-
9:48
McGuire on Nylander's future in Toronto
-
2:10
NHL: Maple Leafs 1, Blues 5
-
5:04
The Quiz: Which offensive defenceman is best fit for Leafs?
-
-
10h ago
Every year, advertisers make their Super Bowl commercials available in advance of the big game. Watch all the latest here.
-
4h ago
What's on tap from Bob McKenzie? Hockey! Lots of it!
In Episode 9 of the TSN Hockey Bobcast, Bob McKenzie addresses a question on the Leafs-Kevin Shattenkirk, TradeCentre talk, 'omissions' from the NHL's 100 Top Players list and Monday's NHL draft prospects game.
Top Headlines
3h ago
DeRozan out of tonight's game against Magic
The Toronto Raptors will have to play without all-star starter DeMar DeRozan for the third straight game, as he’ll miss tonight’s contest in Orlando with a sore ankle.
5h ago
Stamkos 'right on course' but no timetable
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos is still without a timetable for his return from knee surgery, but general manager Steve Yzerman said the star forward's recovery is "right on course."
18h ago
Tiger withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic
Tiger Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday with back spasms after shooting an opening-round 77 a day earlier, marking another frustrating start to his return to golf from a lengthy injury layoff.
7h ago
Waived Preds F Ribeiro has requested trade
The Nashville Predators and Mike Ribeiro are headed for a split. On Friday, the Predators placed veteran centre on waivers and Ribeiro has requested a trade from the team, per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
3h ago
Great Britain leads Canada at Davis Cup
Daniel Evans beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to give Britain a 1-0 lead over Canada in a Davis Cup World Group tie. Evans, ranked 45th in the world, was the heavy favourite, but the 17-year-old Shapovalov gave Evans a fight in the deciding set.
1h ago
Steele, An share Phoenix Open lead
Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An shared the lead Friday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, while Justin Thomas cooled off in the desert. An made a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 5-under 66, matching Steele at 10-under 132 at TPC Scottsdale. Steele had a 67.
1h ago2:13
A new world for NHL goaltenders
With the new goalie equipment rules going into effect tomorrow, That's hockey discusses what the major changes will be for goaltenders and how they will have to adjust.
Highlights from the TSN Hockey Bobcast
9h ago
With the trade deadline approaching, Gary Lawless takes a look at the available players the seven Canadian franchises should be shopping for.
10h ago
Impending demolition weighing on Avs' core
Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon says the fragile team is having a hard time focusing amid trade rumours.
5h ago
Mayor of Hartford extends invitation to Islanders
The mayor of Hartford and the governor of the state of Connecticut sent a letter to Islanders owners John Ledecky, Scott Malkin and Charles Wang on Friday, offering the former Civic Center for interim use for after the 2017-18 season.
2h ago
Olympic meeting at NHL headquarters a ‘courtesy’
IOC president Thomas Bach meets with league, union officials in Manhattan to reiterate his desire to have NHL players in South Korea.
8h ago
Dreger Report: Bergevin and the Habs are all in
Expect there to be an all-in mentality in Montreal with the Canadiens looking like Stanley Cup contenders as the NHL trade deadline approaches, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger writes.
2h ago
Kyle Lowry and the Raptors will try to get back in the win column against the Magic in Orlando. Watch the action live now on TSN4 and TSN GO.
From TSN Hockey
-
McKenzie: Envision Nylander in Leafs future
-
McGuire: Mark Stone hasn't reached his ceiling yet
-
McKenzie: Good outweighs bad for Andrew Shaw
-
Dreger: Avalanche waiting for an offer they can't refuse
-
6:10
Button: “William Nylander will not be a long term Maple Leaf”
-
McKenzie: Bolts will trade Bishop if they can
-
Dreger: Trade market for Iginla might be small
4h ago
The two constants in the dynasty that the Patriots have created have been Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Bruce Arthur examines the revolving door that has been the supporting cast, and how more often than not, unknown or forgotten players have ended up becoming heroes.
40m ago6:45
2 Minute Drill: Super Bowl LI
Chris Berman looks at the unprecedented run of success by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, how explosive the Falcons' offence is, how underrated the Patriots' defence has been, and the chances of a surprising player making the game-winning TD on Sunday. The Swami also makes his pick for the big game.
12h ago
The complete guide to Super Bowl LI on CTV & TSN
Get caught up on every detail you need to know ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston with TSN.ca's complete viewer's guide. You can watch the game LIVE on CTV and TSN on Sunday at 6:30pm et/3:30pm pt.
Super Bowl LI - Countdown to Kickoff
-
2:21
Risky Business: Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons
-
0:21
TSN Rewind: Butler's shocking INT leads to Patriots' SB title
-
2:51
Willson explains why leadership is key during final Super Bowl preps
-
3:30
Jones a different kind of superstar receiver
-
2:47
Bennett's personality on showcase
9h ago
Bad backs are as common as six-irons on the PGA Tour, Bob Weeks writes. Let’s all just relax for a moment before we start making judgments based on very little information.
The end for Tiger?
1h ago
The 2017 Pinty's All-Star Curling Skins Game has kicked off as defending champion Jennifer Jones faces defending Scotties champion Chelsea Carey. Catch the action from Banff, Alberta live now on TSN1/3/5 and TSN GO.
3 Feb
Olympians Kennedy, Lawes to take your questions at Pinty's Skins Game
The Pinty’s All-Star Curling Skins Game goes this weekend from beautiful Banff, AB. On Friday and Saturday you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions to a couple of famous Canadian curlers.
3h ago
Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry takes Cabbie through the five languages of love and reveals the best way to communicate with him. Unfortunately for Cabbie, he ends up in a headlock.
MUST-SEE MOMENTS
4h ago
Scott Cullen takes a look at the top hockey stories from January 27th through February 3rd, including Hitchcock, Marleau, Iginla, Marchand, Islanders, Panthers and more.
6h ago
Sara McMann will have a new opponent at UFC Fight Night Halifax as due to an injury, Gina Mazany will replace Liz Carmouche on the February 19th card. Alex Volkanovski will face promotion new comer Michel Quinones in another fight added to the UFC Halifax card on Friday.
Slumping Leafs
-
3:18
Leafs about 'to see what we're made of'
-
9:47
Level of concern for Maple Leafs after third straight loss?
-
9:57
Leafs Lunch Grades of the Game: Blues down Maple Leafs
-
1:56
Is it time for Leafs to add experience?
-
9:48
McGuire on Nylander's future in Toronto
-
2:10
NHL: Maple Leafs 1, Blues 5
-
5:04
The Quiz: Which offensive defenceman is best fit for Leafs?
10h ago
Every year, advertisers make their Super Bowl commercials available in advance of the big game. Watch all the latest here.
-