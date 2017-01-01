-
2h ago
Watson can play with a lot of confidence against Alabama
Jesse Palmer joins Farhan Lalji to discuss how Deshaun Watson will fare against Crimson and how Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian will try to get Jalen Hurts into a rhythm early in the game.
CFP National Championship - Tonight at 8pm et (TSN1/4/5)
WATCH LIVE: College GameDay
3:20
Saban, Swinney set to square off for title again
1:53
Tebow concerned about Jalen Hurts' confidence
2:22
The top college football championship moments
1:05
Saban calls Clemson one of the top programs in the country
1:01
Alabama must contain Deshaun Watson
1:30
Clemson can't allow non-offensive TDs
2:05
Dabo praises Saban, says ''he's changed college football''
1:20
Dabo happy about his team's health this late in season
2:37
Is Saban the best college football coach ever?
35m ago
Stone a steady influence for Ottawa; van Riemsdyk, Grabner, Hartman, Carter and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
-
15m ago1:50
Therrien: "Leadership group doing fantastic job"
Michel Therrien, Nathan Beaulieu and Paul Byron on how the positive atmosphere from the leadership group is helping the young Canadiens and how the loss of Carey Price last year as helped the team face adversity.
1h ago4:00
Is the NHL “Bye Week” a good idea?
Leafs Lunch guest host Mark Roe and co-host Patrick O’Sullivan are joined by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie to debate if the newly instated “bye week” is good for the players.
-
50m ago2:00
Heroes and Zeroes
Scott Cullen and Andy McNamara use analytics to take a look at the best and worst around the NHL, starting with something positive on the Calgary blueline.
1h ago2:34
Will McElhinney have trouble finding a team?
Leafs Lunch guest host Mark Roe and co-host Patrick O’Sullivan are joined by TSN Hockey Analyst Martin Biron to discuss Curtis McElhinney being placed on waivers and if he’s likely to find a job with another team.
-
1:50
McKenzie: I’m sure the Leafs are looking for a backup goalie
-
McKenzie: Players wanted the bye week
9:28
Dreger: Finding a backup goalie not top priority for Leafs
-
McGuire: Streak shows Canucks haven't given up on coach or season
-
9:52
Dreger: Leafs management view playoffs as huge learning experience
4:34
Owners think there’s been no progress on Olympic participation
2:04
Poulin: Babcock likes to keep the Leafs’ goals small
-
Dreger: I'd be surprised if Chiarelli doesn't get calls about Eberle
-
Poulin: Matthews has Gretzky like qualities
-
2h ago
Monday Morning Quarterback Jesse Palmer discusses how the poor start for Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants receiving corps impacted the game, how he believes the Miami boat party was a major distraction and Palmer weighs in on Mike Tomlin's play calling against the Dolphins with the game in hand that lead to the Ben Roethlisberger injury.
13h ago2:23
Rodgers picks apart Giants' defence
Derek Taylor, Chris Schultz and Israel Idonije look at Aaron Rodgers' dismantling of the Giants and his ability to create time in the pocket. They also touch on the number of balls put on the ground by New York receivers.
-
16h ago2:00
Cowboys tasked with shutting down Rodgers
The Giants had no success shutting down Aaron Rodgers but the Cowboys will surely come up with a gameplan to subdue the Packers QB. Israel Idonije and Chris Schultz explain what Dallas can do to neutralize Green Bay's offence and impose their own will on the Packers' defence.
-
18h ago2:08
Steelers impose their will on the Dolphins
Chris Schultz and Israel Idonije explain how the Steelers imposed their will on the Dolphins and rode Le'Veon Bell and a dominant defence into the AFC Divisional Round, setting up a date with the Kansas City Chiefs.
21h ago
Roethlisberger in walking boot after WC win
Ben Roethlisberger attended his post-game news conference with a walking boot on his right foot but vowed to play against the Kansas City Chiefs next week.
-
NFL Wild Card Weekend
2:20
Beckham Jr. reportedly punches hole in wall after loss
-
0:22
Dupree on Moore hit: ''We'll see what Roger says''
1:07
Edwards on OBJ: ''He's an emotional guy''
-
2:08
Steelers impose their will on the Dolphins
1:07
Must See: Rodgers, Cobb finish half with Hail Mary
-
1:05
Giants couldn't set the tone early against Packers
-
Bell calls win a 'total team effort'
-
0:39
Tomlin credits team for continuing to evolve
-
Seahawks' polished offence lifts Seattle past Detroit
-
2:06
Texans defence stifles Raiders in playoff win
-
20h ago
This year's Alabama defence is believed by many to be the best in NCAA history, but Clemson QB Deshaun Watson isn't worried and believes he can replicate last year's championship game performance. Farhan Lalji has more on Watson's final college game.
-
Jan 80:56
The science behind Richardson's TD grab
ESPN Sport Science breaks down the amazing one-handed touchdown grab from the Seahawks' Paul Richardson in Seattle's wild-card win over Detroit.
-
MUST-SEE MOMENTS
-
16h ago
The Raptors have dropped two straight games with leads heading into the fourth quarter and Josh Lewenberg and Matthew Scianitti discuss whether or not this is a cause for concern or just a blip in a long season.
-
2h ago
Top Headlines
4h ago
Generals trade Cirelli to Erie
The Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals have sent forward Anthony Cirelli to the Erie Otters in exchange for forward Allan McShane and draft picks.
1h ago
Wheat Kings' Patrick ready to return
The presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft is close to a return to game action. Nolan Patrick, the Brandon Wheat King centre, has targeted Friday to play games for the WHL team, writes Bob McKenzie.
7h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers send Puljujarvi to minors
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
1h ago
Argos release OT Bourke after one season
The Toronto Argonauts released Canadian offensive tackle Josh Bourke on Monday. The move comes almost a year after Toronto signed Bourke, 34, as a free agent.
1h ago
Pats' McDaniels, Patricia interview for jobs
Patriots assistants Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia say they were humbled to speak with NFL teams about head coaching vacancies over the weekend, but have turned their full attention to preparing for Saturday's playoff matchup with the Texans.
3h ago
Steelers assistant Porter arrested after game
Former Pro Bowl linebacker and current Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was charged early Monday with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened hours after the team's wild card win over the Miami Dolphins.
1h ago
Ronaldo wins 4th FIFA best player award
Cristiano Ronaldo has won FIFA's best player award for the fourth time, after Portugal and Real Madrid won both major European titles in 2016. He beat Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to complete a sweep of top individual awards.
1:50
McKenzie: I’m sure the Leafs are looking for a backup goalie
-
McKenzie: Players wanted the bye week
9:28
Dreger: Finding a backup goalie not top priority for Leafs
-
McGuire: Streak shows Canucks haven't given up on coach or season
-
Dreger: Leafs management view playoffs as huge learning experience
-
Owners think there’s been no progress on Olympic participation
-
Poulin: Babcock likes to keep the Leafs’ goals small
-
Dreger: I'd be surprised if Chiarelli doesn't get calls about Eberle
-
Poulin: Matthews has Gretzky like qualities
2:20
Beckham Jr. reportedly punches hole in wall after loss
0:22
Dupree on Moore hit: ''We'll see what Roger says''
1:07
Edwards on OBJ: ''He's an emotional guy''
2:08
Steelers impose their will on the Dolphins
1:07
Must See: Rodgers, Cobb finish half with Hail Mary
-
1:05
Giants couldn't set the tone early against Packers
0:49
Bell calls win a 'total team effort'
0:39
Tomlin credits team for continuing to evolve
2:07
Seahawks' polished offence lifts Seattle past Detroit
2:06
Texans defence stifles Raiders in playoff win
MUST-SEE MOMENTS
16h ago
The Raptors have dropped two straight games with leads heading into the fourth quarter and Josh Lewenberg and Matthew Scianitti discuss whether or not this is a cause for concern or just a blip in a long season.
