Jan 27
WATCH LIVE: DeRozan returns as Raptors host Magic
With DeMar DeRozan returning to the lineup, the Toronto Raptors will look to earn their second straight victory as they play host to the Orlando Magic from the Air Canada Centre. Watch the action unfold LIVE NOW on TSN4, TSN5 and TSN GO.
2017 NHL All-Star Game
2:03
Will Gretzky put Crosby, Ovechkin on same line?
2:30
Bieber shines in Team Gretzky win at NHL Celebrity Shootout
2:15
Subban, Laine, Hall all proud and honoured to be All-Stars
6:07
Bryzgalov joins Rishaug, Seravalli as a media
2:16
Crosby on Olympic participation, concussion awareness
5:04
McDavid talks NHL's youth movement, playoff buzz in Edmonton
3:06
Gaudreau explains what makes All-Star weekend special
1:52
Toews on Matthews: Incredible to see what he's able to do
1:48
Matthews on facing Crosby in two competitions: "Kind of a lose-lose for me"
4h ago
The 62nd NHL All-Star Game is underway from Los Angeles, the Metropolitan division will face the Pacific division in the championship after defeating the Atlantic division 10-6.
7h ago
Countdown to TradeCentre: Coyotes' Smith not planning to waive no-trade
The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value.
6h ago2:03
Why did Seth Jones play hockey?
Blue Jackets defenceman Seth Jones joins ESPN SportsCenter to reflect on his decision to play hockey and being traded to Columbus.
Jan 28
No Olympics in 2018 if status quo remains
NHL participation in the next Olympics is looking grim. That was the picture painted by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly at all-star weekend in Los Angeles.
7h ago
Matthews talks hockey roots, pressure of playing in Toronto4:46
Matthews talks hockey roots, pressure of playing in Toronto
Auston Matthews joins ESPN to discuss what it was like playing hockey in Arizona as a child, what drew him to the game, his experience so far in Toronto, what it would mean to break the rookie goal scoring record for a US born player, the All-Star festivities and more.
2017 Australian Open
1:51
Federer cemented himself as greatest of all time
1:41
Federer would have been happy to lose, accept a draw to Nadal
2:37
Nadal feels like he's 'back at a high level'
2:04
Federer's 18th Grand Slam 'stands alone'
3:00
Last five games best of Federer's career
1:23
Serena on the significance of 23rd title
1:35
Venus congratulates Serena on Aussie Open title
2:17
Serena calls Venus her 'inspiration'
1:36
Wilbon: Serena 'shoulder to shoulder' with greatest female athletes
1:36
Scoop Jackson on Serena's astonishing 23rd Grand Slam victory
11h ago
Federer beats Nadal in Australian final to win 18th major
Federer beats Nadal in Australian final to win 18th major
Roger Federer has won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man he beat 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a vintage Australian Open final on Sunday. It was the 35-year-old Federer's first major title since Wimbledon in 2012.
4h ago1:48
What would Super Bowl win mean for Matt Ryan?
ESPN's Jeff Saturday and Darren Woodson explain what winning Super Bowl LI would mean for Matt Ryan's career and how it could propel him into one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL.
7h ago1:00
Take Roethlisberger's retirement thoughts seriously
Mitch Albom explains why people should take Ben Roethlisberger's thoughts on retirement seriously because of the wear and tear he has taken as a quarterback.
9h ago
Super Bowl week is upon us which means we are one step closer to seeing the Patriots battle the Falcons, a matchup that could produce a title game for the ages. Tim Graham previews the hype leading up to the big game.
-
Super Bowl LI
2:00
Is Brady or Ryan facing more pressure in Super Bowl?
-
1:38
Does Super Bowl experience matter?
1:06
How does Patriots' trio of RBs affect Super Bowl?
-
1:48
What would Super Bowl win mean for Matt Ryan?
0:24
Rowe learning to balance professionalism and fun ahead of SB
-
0:54
What impact can Freeman, Coleman have in Super Bowl?
-
2017 Super Bowl Commercials
-
1:02
Belichick's best moments in New England
-
2:11
Brady motivated by teammates and "nothing in the past"
-
0:26
Brady not motivated by Goodell handing him trophy
-
4h ago
NFL Pro Bowlers Michael Bennett and Chris Harris Jr. explore Disney World and experience the rides and attractions with plenty of humour.
-
6h ago
Carter: Saskatchewan was the best fit for me
Former Montreal Alouette and newest member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders Duron Carter joins Matthew Ross and Dave Trentadue to discuss his departure from the Als, his signing in Saskatchewan and more.
-
6h ago
Action is underway from the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Victoria, BC, where the men's final between Ontario and British Columbia takes to the ice at the Canadian Juniors Curling Championships. Watch the action unfold LIVE NOW on the TSN 1/3 as well as TSN GO.
3h ago0:46
Must See: Golf fan jumps into pond, runs from security at Torrey Pines
During the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open, a showboating fan stripped off some of his clothes, evaded a security guard and jumped into a pond. He then attempted to grab his clothes and hilariously tried to escape to freedom despite being surrounded by security.
-
8h ago2:14
Should the Clippers add Melo?
Magic Johnson and Michael Wilbon weigh in on if the Clippers should acquire Carmelo Anthony and examine what a potential move would mean for the power structure in the Western Conference.
-
8h ago1:29
Wilbon: Vintage Curry was on display
Michael Wilbon discusses how Steph Curry doesn't necessarily have to take over games like he used to with the star power surrounding him, but he did so in the Warriors' blowout of the Clippers.
-
8h ago
Taj Gibson says the younger players on the Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to practice more and were happy to see Wade practice Saturday signifying something positive coming from the team meeting.
-
MUST-SEE MOMENTS
-
19h ago
McDavid goes all out in fun night at NHL All-Star Skills Competition
McDavid goes all out in fun night at NHL All-Star Skills Competition
Saturday night’s Skills Competition at All-Star weekend may traditionally be a time for players to let loose and offer a rare glimpse into their personalities and creative sides. Not Connor McDavid. He remained steely eyed in his first appearance.
-
22h ago
Bettman: Hurricanes ‘not moving’ to Quebec City
Peter Karmanos has made it no secret that he has been seeking a partner to buy a stake in the Carolina Hurricanes for years, but NHL commissioner Gary Bettman put rumours of a potential move to Quebec City to bed in his annual State of the League media availability later Saturday afternoon at Staples Center.
-
Top Headlines
5h ago
Report: Moss, Royals agree to deal
According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Kansas City Royals and free agent outfielder Brandon Moss have agreed to a two-year contract, pending a physical.
4h ago
Players still hoping for 2018 Olympics
John Tavares' first Olympics proved to be "bittersweet." Though he ultimately captured gold with Team Canada in 2014, Tavares didn't get to play in the gold medal game against Sweden because of a knee injury. "Well, personally I would love to go again," said Tavares during all-star weekend in Los Angeles.
6h ago
TFC's Bradley criticizes Trump travel ban
U.S. soccer captain Michael Bradley says he is "sad and embarrassed" by President Donald Trump's travel ban.
6h ago
NFL future for Bengals' Jones under review
Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is trying to prove to the people who will determine his future that he's making up for his latest mistakes in a career marked by legal troubles.
5h ago
United cruises past Wigan in FA Cup
Manchester United ensured there would be eight Premier League teams in the draw for the last 16, although one of them — Leicester — faces a replay against Derby. United powered into the fifth round with a 4-0 win over second-tier Wigan at Old Trafford.
3h ago
DiVicenzo, No. 1 Vilanova top No. 12 Virginia
Donte DiVicenzo beat the buzzer on a tip-in to lead No. 1 Villanova to a 61-59 win over No. 12 Virginia on Sunday. The Wildcats (20-2) played their worst half of the season before they found their 3-point groove that fueled a second-half rally.
17h ago
Floyd: Fight with McGregor 'can happen'
Floyd Mayweather Jr. says facing UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing ring "can happen" and is something that would "give the fans what they want to see."
4h ago1:48
What would Super Bowl win mean for Matt Ryan?
ESPN's Jeff Saturday and Darren Woodson explain what winning Super Bowl LI would mean for Matt Ryan's career and how it could propel him into one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL.
7h ago1:00
Take Roethlisberger's retirement thoughts seriously
Mitch Albom explains why people should take Ben Roethlisberger's thoughts on retirement seriously because of the wear and tear he has taken as a quarterback.
9h ago
Super Bowl week is upon us which means we are one step closer to seeing the Patriots battle the Falcons, a matchup that could produce a title game for the ages. Tim Graham previews the hype leading up to the big game.
4h ago
NFL Pro Bowlers Michael Bennett and Chris Harris Jr. explore Disney World and experience the rides and attractions with plenty of humour.
6h ago
Carter: Saskatchewan was the best fit for me
Former Montreal Alouette and newest member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders Duron Carter joins Matthew Ross and Dave Trentadue to discuss his departure from the Als, his signing in Saskatchewan and more.
6h ago
Action is underway from the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Victoria, BC, where the men's final between Ontario and British Columbia takes to the ice at the Canadian Juniors Curling Championships. Watch the action unfold LIVE NOW on the TSN 1/3 as well as TSN GO.
3h ago0:46
Must See: Golf fan jumps into pond, runs from security at Torrey Pines
During the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open, a showboating fan stripped off some of his clothes, evaded a security guard and jumped into a pond. He then attempted to grab his clothes and hilariously tried to escape to freedom despite being surrounded by security.
8h ago2:14
Should the Clippers add Melo?
Magic Johnson and Michael Wilbon weigh in on if the Clippers should acquire Carmelo Anthony and examine what a potential move would mean for the power structure in the Western Conference.
8h ago1:29
Wilbon: Vintage Curry was on display
Michael Wilbon discusses how Steph Curry doesn't necessarily have to take over games like he used to with the star power surrounding him, but he did so in the Warriors' blowout of the Clippers.
8h ago
Taj Gibson says the younger players on the Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to practice more and were happy to see Wade practice Saturday signifying something positive coming from the team meeting.
MUST-SEE MOMENTS
19h ago
McDavid goes all out in fun night at NHL All-Star Skills Competition
McDavid goes all out in fun night at NHL All-Star Skills Competition
Saturday night’s Skills Competition at All-Star weekend may traditionally be a time for players to let loose and offer a rare glimpse into their personalities and creative sides. Not Connor McDavid. He remained steely eyed in his first appearance.
22h ago
Bettman: Hurricanes ‘not moving’ to Quebec City
Peter Karmanos has made it no secret that he has been seeking a partner to buy a stake in the Carolina Hurricanes for years, but NHL commissioner Gary Bettman put rumours of a potential move to Quebec City to bed in his annual State of the League media availability later Saturday afternoon at Staples Center.
