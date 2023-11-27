TSN | Sports News, Opinion, Scores, Schedules, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Super Bowl, World Juniors., Formula 1

Ice Chips: Nylander with Matthews as Leafs shake up lines
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers are "chasing" superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani as the MLB off-season continues.
The Frank Reich era in Carolina is over after 11 games. The Carolina Panthers fired their coach on Monday following the team’s NFL-worst 1-10 start in his first year at the helm.
Outfielder Jason Heyward is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal for $9 million, sources told ESPN on Monday.
Former Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers head coach Dallas Eakins will be continuing his career overseas. Eakins was hired Monday as the new head coach and athletic director of Adler Mannheim in Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga.
The St. Louis Cardinals and starter Sonny Gray are finalizing a three-year, $75 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. Gray is coming off his best season in years, pitching to a 2.79 ERA with 183 strikeouts in 184.0 innings over 32 starts for the Minnesota Twins.
Connor McDavid has shown some positive signs that he is starting to find a rhythm and with nine points contributing to two wins for the Oilers on the weekend, could this be considered as a turning point for his season? TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button shares why he believes so and offers a bold prediction as well.
As the Bears close in the No. 1 pick for a second straight year, Justin Fields needs to prove he is the Bears quarterback of the future, especially with two highly touted prospects in the 2024 draft -- USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye.
The Minnesota Vikings have defied the odds to claw their way back into the NFC playoff picture. After a remarkable stretch, Minnesota is now considered more likely to make than miss the playoffs at FanDuel. This is the Morning Coffee for Monday November 27th, 2023.
The Senators sport a 8-8 record through 16 games this season and Jakob Chychrun admits it's hard to be satisfied unless you are undefeated on the year. They welcome in a tough test in the Panthers who battled all the way to last year's Cup final.
Three of the AFC’s division leaders kept pace on the road Sunday, setting up a wide-open race for the No. 1 seed down the stretch. The Ravens (9-3) beat the Chargers 20-10 to remain a half-game ahead of the Chiefs (8-3), Jaguars (8-3) and Miami Dolphins (8-3).
Training camp has served as a chance for Sarah Nurse to reunite with some players and get acquainted with others. The star Canadian forward has been around fellow national team members, as well as American teammates who have been rivals on the international level, while training with Toronto's team in the Professional Women's Hockey League.
The Trojans moved up to sixth in The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday, its highest mark since the 1994 season when they reached No. 4. Watkins has been a huge reason why, already with three 30-point-plus games this season to match the school record for freshmen held by Trojan greats Lisa Leslie and Paula McGee.
At times this season, the Buffalo Bills have been a team without answers. A team that lost its wiggle room in the competitive AFC, facing a steep climb to even make the playoffs with one of the league's hardest schedules to end the season.
Jay Onrait asked NFL on TSN analyst Luke Willson if he believes the Buffalo Bills still have a realistic chance at securing a Wild Card spot this season after their loss to the Eagles.
With their win over the Chargers on Sunday night, the Ravens reclaimed the top spot in the AFC, but did the win inspire confidence that they can actually win the conference this year? Luke Willson joined SC with Jay Onrait to discuss.
Jay Onrait was joined by NFL on TSN analyst Luke Willson to get his thoughts on Buffalo's heartbreaking loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, and why he believes Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the frontrunner for league MVP now.
The NFL on TSN panel weighed in on the Bills' heartbreaking loss to the Eagles in Week 12, in which Buffalo looked like the better team for the majority of the game, but allowed Philadelphia to come back late. The panel also shared their level of concern with how hard the Eagles have had to work for their wins this season.
The NFL on CTV panel discusses how big of a deal the Jaguars win over the Texans was on Sunday to get a two-game advantage over Houston in the AFC South standings. They also break down if Jacksonville has a chance to make a deep run in playoffs.
TSN NFL analysts Luke Willson and Davis Sanchez discuss the Steelers offence under new offensive coordinater Eddie Faulkner, the play of Kenny Pickett and outgaining their opponent for the first time this season
Rookie Zay Flowers had a touchdown catch and ran for a game-sealing score late in the fourth quarter, Baltimore's defense forced four turnovers, and the AFC-best Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 on Sunday night.
Jonathan Taylor ran for two scores, Gardner Minshew added another and the Indianapolis Colts defense came up with a late turnover Sunday to preserve a 27-20 victory over Tampa Bay.
Russell Wilson accounted for two touchdowns and Denver's defense produced three more takeaways and a safety in the Broncos' 29-12 win over the injury-riddled Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards and a touchdown, and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars escaped with a 24-21 victory over the division rival Houston Texans on Sunday when Matt Ammendola's 58-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar with 34 seconds left.
Desmond Ridder overcame two interceptions by throwing a touchdown pass to Bijan Robinson in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Falcons moved into a first-place tie in the woeful NFC South by beating the New Orleans Saints 24-15 on Sunday.
Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards and the Pittsburgh Steelers showed new life on offense days after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, beating the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs ended their three-game second-half scoring drought to rally past the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17 on Sunday.
Matthew Stafford threw for 229 yards and a season-high four touchdown passes, two each to Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams, and the Los Angeles Rams rolled to a 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Derrick Henry ran for two touchdowns and 76 yards helping the Tennessee Titans snap a three-game skid beating the Carolina Panthers 17-10 on Sunday.
Xavier McKinney set up Randy Bullock's go-ahead 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter with New York's third interception of New England's woeful pair of quarterbacks, and the Giants won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Patriots 10-7 on Sunday.
Auston Matthews admits Toronto's top line is not where he wants it to be. "It's a little hit or miss, honestly," the centre said. Matthews points out that him, Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies haven't been as connected as they need to be. What's behind the inconsistent play this season? "If I knew the exact answer we'd, you know, fix it," he said with a smile.
Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo are back for another edition of FanDuel Power Plays, where they examine some topics around the NHL such as Rick Tocchet's odds to win the Jack Adams Award and what Jake Guentzel and Sam Reinhart are worth on their nbext contracts.
Mitch Marner has been held off the scoresheet in five of seven games, but coach Sheldon Keefe came to the defence of the star winger following Saturday's loss in Pittsburgh. Keefe reminded the media that Marner still leads the team in 5-on-5 points despite facing the toughest match-ups every game. Marner was not available to the media.
Andrei Svechnikov scored with 1:55 left for the Carolina Hurricanes' third goal in an 8:04 span in a 3-2 comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Jake Neighbours, Pavel Buchnevich and Kevin Hayes scored in the first period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Sunday.
David Perron scored twice on the power play, including his 300th career goal, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Sunday.
Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will have a hearing on Monday for slew-footing/tripping Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat.
New York Rangers veteran defenceman Jacob Trouba was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic.
Max Verstappen's outstanding season ended with a comfortable victory at the Abu Dhabi on Sunday, earning the Formula One champion a record-extending 19th victory of the campaign and 54th overall to move into third on the all-time list.
Jim Harbaugh is set to return to the sideline Saturday night for the Big Ten championship against No. 17 Iowa after serving a Big Ten-imposed three-game suspension that stemmed from a prohibited signal-stealing operation led by former staff member Connor Stalions.
Denis Bouanga scored his fourth goal of the MLS Cup playoffs in the 30th minute, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made seven saves, and defending champion Los Angeles FC advanced to the Western Conference final with a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night.
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored one of the greatest goals in Premier League history Sunday after he executed a perfect bicycle kick against Everton.
Rodrygo made the most of his last-minute addition to the Real Madrid lineup, scoring two beautiful goals and setting up another by Jude Bellingham in a 3-0 win against Cadiz that put Madrid at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday.
Manchester United needed to produce something extraordinary to quieten a home crowd at Goodison Park seething with anger and resentment. Alejandro Garnacho did just that by scoring one of the greatest goals ever seen in the Premier League.
Aston Villa came from behind to win 2-1 at injury-hit Tottenham and move two points off the lead in the Premier League on Sunday.
Striker Terem Moffi's second-half goal was enough to give unbeaten Nice a 1-0 home win against Toulouse on Sunday and keep it one point behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain.
Terry Venables, a former England soccer player who led the national team to the semifinals of the European Championship as a coach, has died. He was 80.
Everton fans marched in their thousands to Goodison Park ahead of the match against Manchester United on Sunday, protesting against the decision to dock the team a Premier League-record 10 points for breaching financial rules.
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll responded to a report that his relationship with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is in a "bad place" by rewarding him with a game ball following a defense-fueled 10-7 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Nikola Jokic had a season-high 39 points to go with 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Nuggets spoiled the Denver debut of Victor Wembanyama with a 132-120 win over San Antonio on Sunday night, sending the Spurs to their 12th straight loss.
Devin Booker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and finished with 28 points and 11 assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to their seventh straight victory, 116-113 over the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo made a tiebreaking tip-in with 18.5 seconds left, Damian Lillard scored 31 points against his former team and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-102 on Sunday.
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets made an NBA season-best 25 3-pointers in a 118-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.
Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 21 and the injury-depleted NBA-best Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-103 on Sunday night.
Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony scored 30 points each to help the Orlando Magic pull away for a 130-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night and extend their win streak to seven straight games.
Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley each had 18 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Memphis Grizzlies 119-97 on Sunday.
New to TSN’s Core 4 U-24 project this year are 5-Star Players, who represent the best of the best in six benchmark categories: smarts (hockey IQ), skating, shooting, stickhandling, competitiveness and, of course, swagger.
The Buffalo Sabres’ recent past has been filled with darkness, but the future may be brighter as the No. 1 team in TSN’s annual U-24 ranking of players and organizational prospects.
Chicago's sensation is No. 1 on TSN’s annual list of the Top 50 NHL-affiliated players and prospects aged 23 or younger as of this season’s start.
TSN's annual CORE 4 project did some deep digging to see which NHL players under the age of 24 received five star ratings in some important individual categories, including smarts and skating. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button shared which young players he believes rank the highest in those two areas, and which TSN personality has the most swagger on set.
TSN's annual CORE 4 project has the Senators ranked the highest among Canadian Eastern Conference teams. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button highlights the tandem of Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson in Ottawa, explains how the Canadiens cracked the top 10 and discusses the potential impact Matthew Knies can have in the future for the Maple Leafs.
The Canucks have stormed out of the gate this season and a big reason why has been the play of their core group of young talent, led by arguably the best player in the NHL, Quinn Hughes. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button speaks to the impact Hughes has had for Vancouver, discusses the ceiling for Dustin Wolf on the Flames, the Jets' pipeline of talent and the Oilers' low ranking.
TSN's CORE 4 project has launched and the focus on Wednesday is the Top 50 players in the NHL under 24 years of age. As TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button explains, the league is loaded with young talent and it's a tight battle for the top spot in the rankings.
Jay Onrait brings you all of the plays not good enough to be the Highlight of the Night and not bad enough to be the Worst Play of the Day from Sunday in sports in the Onraits and Wrongs.
Bob Weeks is joined by Ryan Fry, the coach of Italy’s Team Joel Retornaz, Randy Ferbey, the skip of the famed Ferbey Four, as well as TSN Curling analysts Cathy Gauthier and Russ Howard in the latest episode of Rock Talk with Bob Weeks.
Ryan Fry joined Italy’s Team Joel Retornaz as their coach this season and has helped them reach the world’s No. 1 ranking with a pair of Grand Slam wins. The Canadian Olympic and Brier champion joins Bob Weeks to discuss what makes them special and a contender for years to come.
TSN Curling’s Cathy Gauthier and Russ Howard are back to break down everything from the continued success of international teams to Brad Gushue’s comments regarding the World Curling Federation and much more.
Randy Ferbey and his famed Ferbey Four rink were recently inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. The six-time Brier champion joins Bob Weeks to discuss what that meant to him as well as his involvement with ongoing Canadian Curling Club Championships.
The top of the world rankings are filled with international rinks as Bob Weeks gives his current top five men and women’s teams in curling.
Bob Weeks takes a closer look at the top five storylines in curling, including Joel Retornaz and the Italians’ strong play, Brad Gushue’s recent comments, Laura Walker joining Curling Canada’s board and more.
Bob Weeks runs through the latest and greatest in curling social media.
Keanu Reeves and Jenson Button join The Shift's Angie Guo to discuss the inspirations behind the new documentary, 'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story.' They share their favourite tracks and express what they hope fans will take away from this captivating story.
FanDuel's Tekeyah Singh and Davis Sanchez give their top five anytime touchdown picks for the NFL Sunday night game between the Ravens and the Chargers.
Davis Sanchez looks at some of the best plays from the Bills-Eagles matchup.
NFL analyst Davis Sanchez gives his reasoning as to why Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will go into Houston and defeat rookie C.J. Stroud and the Texans.
TSN's Tekeyah Singh shares the top five most popular anytime touchdown bets and Davis Sanchez is taking a long shot to score a TD in the Jaguars-Texans game.
Bryan Hayes and Frankie Corrado make their Best Bets of the night powered by FanDuel.
Bryan Hayes and Frankie Corrado are joined by TSN Basketball analyst Jack Armstrong to discuss San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich grabbing the mic and telling fans not to boo Kawhi Leonard.
Bryan Hayes and Frankie Corrado are joined by TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson to discuss the lackluster play of the Maple Leafs first line and how they aren’t taking over games like they normally have in the past.
Bryan Hayes and Frankie Corrado discuss the Toronto Maple Leafs loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in their first game back from Sweden and their reputation against lower level opponents.
2023 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Henrik Lundqvist didn’t win a Stanley Cup in 15 seasons with the New York Rangers. So how is still considered a King in New York City? Michael Farber has the story in our TSN Original - Reign of the King
Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback has had a rough couple of years. Family tragedy and injuries have tested him but on this Thanksgiving weekend Stanback is focusing on what he has rather than what he has lost. Appropriately he chooses to be “Thankful”.
A little more than a decade ago, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata was a Nigerian visa student at the University of Manitoba, looking for a way to fill up his time. He chose football even though he didn't know the first thing about the sport. Dave Naylor shares how that decision changed Onyemata's life in the TSN Original: The Experiment.
Ottawa’s Jesse Luketa is set to begin his second season with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. When Jesse was a 13-year-old kid looking for guidance and inspiration, he reached out to a football idol who shared his Congolese heritage - CFL linebacker Henoc Muamba, or ''Nocs'' as Jesse calls him. Dave Naylor shares what happened next in the TSN Original: Opportunity Nocs.
When Canada won gold in soccer at the Tokyo Olympics, midfielder Quinn became the first out trans and nonbinary gold medalist. Closing in on their 90th cap, at this World Cup they would like to be known for more than that. Although well aware of a world that expresses the feeling ranging from confusion to outright hatred toward the trans community, Quinn bravely reveals their authentic self in this TSN Original.
The inaugural F1 Academy season highlights the all-female Formula 4-level racing series. Catch the highlights from the race in Austin.
A wide-ranging, revealing, and often intimate portrait of WNBA player Candace Parker, one of the most transcendent women's sports stars in history.
There may be no journey more fascinating than the exploration of our roots. There may be nothing more revealing than the discovery of where we come from – our inspiration, our ideas, our culture. This doc chronicles the origins of the hand games that have been played by young Black girls for generations, and their influence on music, dance, and community all across the American creative landscape.
Superfan filmmaker Kat Jayme investigates the abrupt move of her NBA hometown team, the Vancouver Grizzlies, to Memphis in 2001. Much more than a sore spot, it's an unsolved mystery and possibly a criminal conspiracy. The investigation becomes a love letter to the worst professional sports franchise in history and an exploration into the deep roots of fandom.
As the 50th anniversary of the founding of Hip Hop is celebrated, The Crossover, an E60 production in association with ESPN Films, examines the evolution of this defining culture and its relationship with sports, through nostalgic archives, historic moments and original interviews from those who lived it.