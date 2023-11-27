TSN | Sports News, Opinion, Scores, Schedules, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Super Bowl, World Juniors., Formula 1

Canucks regain top-five spot, Sens fall in NHL Power Ranking

Despite a surprising loss to the San Jose Sharks, the Vancouver Canucks are back in the top five of the NHL power rankings. The Winnipeg Jets, however, continue to hold the crown as Canada's top team.

Ice Chips: Nylander with Matthews as Leafs shake up lines

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Report: Blue Jays, Dodgers and Rangers 'chasing' Ohtani

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers are "chasing" superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani as the MLB off-season continues.

Panthers fire head coach Reich after 1-10 start

The Frank Reich era in Carolina is over after 11 games. The Carolina Panthers fired their coach on Monday following the team’s NFL-worst 1-10 start in his first year at the helm.

Report: Heyward, Dodgers reach one-year, $9M deal

Outfielder Jason Heyward is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal for $9 million, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Ex-Ducks, Oilers coach Eakins hired by Germany's Adler Mannheim

Former Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers head coach Dallas Eakins will be continuing his career overseas. Eakins was hired Monday as the new head coach and athletic director of Adler Mannheim in Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

Report: Cardinals finalizing three-year, $75 million deal with SP Gray

The St. Louis Cardinals and starter Sonny Gray are finalizing a three-year, $75 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. Gray is coming off his best season in years, pitching to a 2.79 ERA with 183 strikeouts in 184.0 innings over 32 starts for the Minnesota Twins.

The Talking Point: Was this weekend the turning point in Connor McDavid's season?

Connor McDavid has shown some positive signs that he is starting to find a rhythm and with nine points contributing to two wins for the Oilers on the weekend, could this be considered as a turning point for his season? TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button shares why he believes so and offers a bold prediction as well.

Blue Bombers HC O'Shea believes GM Walters will be back

Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said Monday that he believes general manager Kyle Walkers will be back with the club despite challenges posed by the league's management salary cap.

Bears vs. Vikings on TSN

Mobile QBs in spotlight as Bears, Vikings meet in MNF on TSN

Watch Monday Night Football LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 8:15pm et/5:15pm pt.

'You're never really satisfied unless you're undefeated': Sens shift focus to Panthers

The Senators sport a 8-8 record through 16 games this season and Jakob Chychrun admits it's hard to be satisfied unless you are undefeated on the year. They welcome in a tough test in the Panthers who battled all the way to last year's Cup final.

Giroux and Tkachuk on standby to fill in for Stutzle in the faceoff dot

Tim Stutzle didn't take a single faceoff in the Senators loss to the Islanders on Friday. D.J. Smith explains why that was and why Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk can spot fill if necessary.

Bills DE Lawson confronts, appears to shove fan during loss to Eagles

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronted Eagles fans and appeared to shove one of them in the waning moments of Buffalo's loss to Philadelphia on Sunday night.

PWHL Toronto players building on old and new relationships with common goal in camp

Training camp has served as a chance for Sarah Nurse to reunite with some players and get acquainted with others. The star Canadian forward has been around fellow national team members, as well as American teammates who have been rivals on the international level, while training with Toronto's team in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

USC women (No. 6) reach highest AP Top 25 ranking since 1994

The Trojans moved up to sixth in The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday, its highest mark since the 1994 season when they reached No. 4. Watkins has been a huge reason why, already with three 30-point-plus games this season to match the school record for freshmen held by Trojan greats Lisa Leslie and Paula McGee.

What are Michigan's title chances after massive win over Ohio State?

Michigan defeated Ohio State in 'The Game' but what are their title chances? First Take discusses and breaks down the Wolverines' victory over the Buckeyes and what the difference was in the game.

Willson doesn't believe Bills' season is over: 'That's complete nonsense to me'

Jay Onrait asked NFL on TSN analyst Luke Willson if he believes the Buffalo Bills still have a realistic chance at securing a Wild Card spot this season after their loss to the Eagles.

Does this win inspire confidence that Ravens can win AFC?

With their win over the Chargers on Sunday night, the Ravens reclaimed the top spot in the AFC, but did the win inspire confidence that they can actually win the conference this year? Luke Willson joined SC with Jay Onrait to discuss.

Willson on Bills' loss to Eagles, why he sees Hurts as MVP frontrunner now

Jay Onrait was joined by NFL on TSN analyst Luke Willson to get his thoughts on Buffalo's heartbreaking loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, and why he believes Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the frontrunner for league MVP now.

Sanchez on Bills: 'I think their season is done'

The NFL on TSN panel weighed in on the Bills' heartbreaking loss to the Eagles in Week 12, in which Buffalo looked like the better team for the majority of the game, but allowed Philadelphia to come back late. The panel also shared their level of concern with how hard the Eagles have had to work for their wins this season.

Video play-btn-vid
4:32

Willson: 'Jaguars deserve to be in the conversation as one of the best teams in the AFC'

The NFL on CTV panel discusses how big of a deal the Jaguars win over the Texans was on Sunday to get a two-game advantage over Houston in the AFC South standings. They also break down if Jacksonville has a chance to make a deep run in playoffs.

'They did a lot of good things on offence': Willson on the Steelers play calling under new OC

TSN NFL analysts Luke Willson and Davis Sanchez discuss the Steelers offence under new offensive coordinater Eddie Faulkner, the play of Kenny Pickett and outgaining their opponent for the first time this season

Green says he doesn't regret incident with Gobert

Draymond Green doesn't regret the actions that landed him a five-game suspension. Putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock on Nov. 14 was in pure defense of his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson, Green said Sunday.

Kendra Andrews

Ohio State falls to No. 6 in AP Top 25; Michigan up to No. 2

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, giving the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season.

Rookie Flowers scores two touchdowns as AFC-best Ravens defeat Chargers

Rookie Zay Flowers had a touchdown catch and ran for a game-sealing score late in the fourth quarter, Baltimore's defense forced four turnovers, and the AFC-best Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 on Sunday night.

Taylor scores twice to help Colts overpower Bucs' run defence for win

Jonathan Taylor ran for two scores, Gardner Minshew added another and the Indianapolis Colts defense came up with a late turnover Sunday to preserve a 27-20 victory over Tampa Bay.

Broncos' surging defense gets three more takeaways in win over Browns

Russell Wilson accounted for two touchdowns and Denver's defense produced three more takeaways and a safety in the Broncos' 29-12 win over the injury-riddled Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Lawrence throws for 364 yards, Texans miss late FG as Jags hold on for win

Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards and a touchdown, and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars escaped with a 24-21 victory over the division rival Houston Texans on Sunday when Matt Ammendola's 58-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar with 34 seconds left.

Falcons top Saints, move into first-place tie in NFC South

Desmond Ridder overcame two interceptions by throwing a touchdown pass to Bijan Robinson in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Falcons moved into a first-place tie in the woeful NFC South by beating the New Orleans Saints 24-15 on Sunday.

Steelers pile up season-high 421 yards without Canada, beat Burrow-less Bengals

Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards and the Pittsburgh Steelers showed new life on offense days after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, beating the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on Sunday.

Mahomes throws two TDs, Chiefs rally from 14 down to beat Raiders

Patrick Mahomes passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs ended their three-game second-half scoring drought to rally past the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17 on Sunday.

Stafford throws season-high four TDs, Rams roll over Cardinals

Matthew Stafford threw for 229 yards and a season-high four touchdown passes, two each to Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams, and the Los Angeles Rams rolled to a 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Henry runs for two TDs as Titans hold off Panthers

Derrick Henry ran for two touchdowns and 76 yards helping the Tennessee Titans snap a three-game skid beating the Carolina Panthers 17-10 on Sunday.

Giants edge Patriots and their woeful QBs, aided by late missed FG

Xavier McKinney set up Randy Bullock's go-ahead 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter with New York's third interception of New England's woeful pair of quarterbacks, and the Giants won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Patriots 10-7 on Sunday.

FanDuel Power Plays: Should Tocchet be the favourite for Jack Adams?

Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo are back for another edition of FanDuel Power Plays, where they examine some topics around the NHL such as Rick Tocchet's odds to win the Jack Adams Award and what Jake Guentzel and Sam Reinhart are worth on their nbext contracts.

Hurricanes score three quick third period goals comeback over Blue Jackets

Andrei Svechnikov scored with 1:55 left for the Carolina Hurricanes' third goal in an 8:04 span in a 3-2 comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Neighbours scores two goals as Blues beat Blackhawks

Jake Neighbours, Pavel Buchnevich and Kevin Hayes scored in the first period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Sunday.

Perron scores 300th goal as Red Wings beat slumping Wild

David Perron scored twice on the power play, including his 300th career goal, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Sunday.

Wild's Hartman to have hearing Monday for slew-footing/tripping

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will have a hearing on Monday for slew-footing/tripping Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat.

Rangers captain Trouba fined for high-sticking

New York Rangers veteran defenceman Jacob Trouba was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic.

Michigan's Harbaugh ready to return to sideline after ban

Jim Harbaugh is set to return to the sideline Saturday night for the Big Ten championship against No. 17 Iowa after serving a Big Ten-imposed three-game suspension that stemmed from a prohibited signal-stealing operation led by former staff member Connor Stalions.

Adam Rittenberg

Must See: Garnacho scores one of the best goals in EPL history with magical bicycle kick

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored one of the greatest goals in Premier League history Sunday after he executed a perfect bicycle kick against Everton.

Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beats Cadiz to provisionally go top in Spain

Rodrygo made the most of his last-minute addition to the Real Madrid lineup, scoring two beautiful goals and setting up another by Jude Bellingham in a 3-0 win against Cadiz that put Madrid at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday.

Garnacho's sensational overhead kick helps Man United blank Everton

Manchester United needed to produce something extraordinary to quieten a home crowd at Goodison Park seething with anger and resentment. Alejandro Garnacho did just that by scoring one of the greatest goals ever seen in the Premier League.

Aston Villa beats injury-hit Tottenham, move just two points off the lead in Premier League

Aston Villa came from behind to win 2-1 at injury-hit Tottenham and move two points off the lead in the Premier League on Sunday.

Nice tops Toulouse to stay one point behind French league leader PSG

Striker Terem Moffi's second-half goal was enough to give unbeaten Nice a 1-0 home win against Toulouse on Sunday and keep it one point behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Venables, former England, Tottenham and Barcelona coach, dies at 80

Terry Venables, a former England soccer player who led the national team to the semifinals of the European Championship as a coach, has died. He was 80.

Everton fans march in protest at 10-point deduction in Premier League

Everton fans marched in their thousands to Goodison Park ahead of the match against Manchester United on Sunday, protesting against the decision to dock the team a Premier League-record 10 points for breaching financial rules.

Jokic has near triple-double, leads Nuggets over Spurs

Nikola Jokic had a season-high 39 points to go with 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Nuggets spoiled the Denver debut of Victor Wembanyama with a 132-120 win over San Antonio on Sunday night, sending the Spurs to their 12th straight loss.

Booker hits 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left, Suns beat Knicks for seventh straight win

Devin Booker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and finished with 28 points and 11 assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to their seventh straight victory, 116-113 over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Bucks overcome 26-point deficit to beat Trail Blazers in Lillard's first game against former team

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a tiebreaking tip-in with 18.5 seconds left, Damian Lillard scored 31 points against his former team and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-102 on Sunday.

Nets hit NBA season-high 25 3-pointers, beat Bulls

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets made an NBA season-best 25 3-pointers in a 118-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

Tatum scores 34 in Celtics' win over Hawks

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 21 and the injury-depleted NBA-best Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-103 on Sunday night.

Wagner, Anthony score 30 each in Magic's seventh straight win

Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony scored 30 points each to help the Orlando Magic pull away for a 130-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night and extend their win streak to seven straight games.

Edwards scores 24 points, Timberwolves rout Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley each had 18 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Memphis Grizzlies 119-97 on Sunday.

Core 4 Plus More

Bedard, Hughes bros. and Caufield highlight Core 4 U-24 5-Star player lists

New to TSN’s Core 4 U-24 project this year are 5-Star Players, who represent the best of the best in six benchmark categories: smarts (hockey IQ), skating, shooting, stickhandling, competitiveness and, of course, swagger.

Sabres No. 1, Canucks the top Canadian team in Core 4 NHL team ranking

The Buffalo Sabres’ recent past has been filled with darkness, but the future may be brighter as the No. 1 team in TSN’s annual U-24 ranking of players and organizational prospects.

Bedard, Hughes brothers headline TSN's Top 50 Under-24 players

Chicago's sensation is No. 1 on TSN’s annual list of the Top 50 NHL-affiliated players and prospects aged 23 or younger as of this season’s start.

CORE 4: Who has the best smarts, skating and swagger?

TSN's annual CORE 4 project did some deep digging to see which NHL players under the age of 24 received five star ratings in some important individual categories, including smarts and skating. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button shared which young players he believes rank the highest in those two areas, and which TSN personality has the most swagger on set.

CORE 4: Senators tops among Eastern Canadian teams

TSN's annual CORE 4 project has the Senators ranked the highest among Canadian Eastern Conference teams. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button highlights the tandem of Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson in Ottawa, explains how the Canadiens cracked the top 10 and discusses the potential impact Matthew Knies can have in the future for the Maple Leafs.

CORE 4: Canucks crack top five young cores in the NHL

The Canucks have stormed out of the gate this season and a big reason why has been the play of their core group of young talent, led by arguably the best player in the NHL, Quinn Hughes. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button speaks to the impact Hughes has had for Vancouver, discusses the ceiling for Dustin Wolf on the Flames, the Jets' pipeline of talent and the Oilers' low ranking.

CORE 4: Close battle for top spot among Top 50 players

TSN's CORE 4 project has launched and the focus on Wednesday is the Top 50 players in the NHL under 24 years of age. As TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button explains, the league is loaded with young talent and it's a tight battle for the top spot in the rankings.

Willson on Bills' loss to Eagles, why he sees Hurts as MVP frontrunner now

Jay Onrait was joined by NFL on TSN analyst Luke Willson to get his thoughts on Buffalo's heartbreaking loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, and why he believes Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the frontrunner for league MVP now.

Willson doesn't believe Bills' season is over: 'That's complete nonsense to me'

Jay Onrait asked NFL on TSN analyst Luke Willson if he believes the Buffalo Bills still have a realistic chance at securing a Wild Card spot this season after their loss to the Eagles.

Does this win inspire confidence that Ravens can win AFC?

With their win over the Chargers on Sunday night, the Ravens reclaimed the top spot in the AFC, but did the win inspire confidence that they can actually win the conference this year? Luke Willson joined SC with Jay Onrait to discuss.

Onraits and Wrongs

Jay Onrait brings you all of the plays not good enough to be the Highlight of the Night and not bad enough to be the Worst Play of the Day from Sunday in sports in the Onraits and Wrongs.

Rock Talk with Bob Weeks

Rock Talk with Bob Weeks: Fry, Ferbey and hot topics from world of curling

Bob Weeks is joined by Ryan Fry, the coach of Italy’s Team Joel Retornaz, Randy Ferbey, the skip of the famed Ferbey Four, as well as TSN Curling analysts Cathy Gauthier and Russ Howard in the latest episode of Rock Talk with Bob Weeks.

Italy coach Fry on Team Retornaz’s ‘sheer, raw work ethic’

Ryan Fry joined Italy’s Team Joel Retornaz as their coach this season and has helped them reach the world’s No. 1 ranking with a pair of Grand Slam wins. The Canadian Olympic and Brier champion joins Bob Weeks to discuss what makes them special and a contender for years to come.

Gauthier, Howard debate the latest topics in curling

TSN Curling’s Cathy Gauthier and Russ Howard are back to break down everything from the continued success of international teams to Brad Gushue’s comments regarding the World Curling Federation and much more.

Ferbey chats Hall of Fame induction and club championships

Randy Ferbey and his famed Ferbey Four rink were recently inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. The six-time Brier champion joins Bob Weeks to discuss what that meant to him as well as his involvement with ongoing Canadian Curling Club Championships.

Bob’s Power Rankings: Italy and Switzerland leading the charge

The top of the world rankings are filled with international rinks as Bob Weeks gives his current top five men and women’s teams in curling.

Top Storylines: Retornaz, Gushue, Walker and more

Bob Weeks takes a closer look at the top five storylines in curling, including Joel Retornaz and the Italians’ strong play, Brad Gushue’s recent comments, Laura Walker joining Curling Canada’s board and more.

On the Button!

Bob Weeks runs through the latest and greatest in curling social media.

Keanu Reeves and Jenson Button share Brawn GP’s 'impossible' Formula 1 story

Keanu Reeves and Jenson Button join The Shift's Angie Guo to discuss the inspirations behind the new documentary, 'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story.' They share their favourite tracks and express what they hope fans will take away from this captivating story.

FanDuel Sunday: Top five touchdowns for Ravens vs. Chargers

FanDuel's Tekeyah Singh and Davis Sanchez give their top five anytime touchdown picks for the NFL Sunday night game between the Ravens and the Chargers.

Sanchez Slant: Expect big games from 2 wide receivers as Eagles host the Bills

Davis Sanchez looks at some of the best plays from the Bills-Eagles matchup.

FanDuel Best Bet: Sanchez likes Jacksonville to avenge its earlier loss to Houston

NFL analyst Davis Sanchez gives his reasoning as to why Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will go into Houston and defeat rookie C.J. Stroud and the Texans.

FanDuel 5: Top five touchdown bets for Week 12 in the NFL

TSN's Tekeyah Singh shares the top five most popular anytime touchdown bets and Davis Sanchez is taking a long shot to score a TD in the Jaguars-Texans game.

