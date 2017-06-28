Randy Ambrosie will be named the CFL's new commissioner according to Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press.

The report was confirmed by TSN's Dave Naylor.

Can confirm report out of Winnipeg that former CFL player Randy Ambrosie has been hired as the next CFL commissioner. #CFL #TSN — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) June 29, 2017

He will take over for Jeffrey Orridge, who announced in April he was stepping down in June. Jim Lawson has been serving as interm commissioner since June 15.

Ambrosie, a Winnipeg native, played OL for U of Manitoba; drafted 2nd overall in 1985. Spent nine seasons in #CFL with CGY, TOR, & EDM. #wfp — Jeff Hamilton (@jeffkhamilton) June 29, 2017

Ambrosie is a native of Winnipeg and spent nine season in the CFL as on offensive lineman for the Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Agronauts and Edmonton Eskimos, where he won a Grey Cup in 1993.

He was also the secretary of the CFL players' association for two years.

Ambrosie was one of the final candidates for the job when Orridge was hired in March of 2015.

The league is expected to hold a press conference within a few days to announce Ambrosie's hiring as official.