13h ago
Ambrosie to be named CFL commissioner
TSN.ca Staff
Randy Ambrosie will be named the CFL's new commissioner according to Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press.
The report was confirmed by TSN's Dave Naylor.
He will take over for Jeffrey Orridge, who announced in April he was stepping down in June. Jim Lawson has been serving as interm commissioner since June 15.
Ambrosie is a native of Winnipeg and spent nine season in the CFL as on offensive lineman for the Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Agronauts and Edmonton Eskimos, where he won a Grey Cup in 1993.
He was also the secretary of the CFL players' association for two years.
Ambrosie was one of the final candidates for the job when Orridge was hired in March of 2015.
The league is expected to hold a press conference within a few days to announce Ambrosie's hiring as official.