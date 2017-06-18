Drew Willy's time in Toronto didn't last very long as the Argonauts released the veteran quarterback late Saturday night.

Willy threw for 58 yards on 8/12 passing in Toronto's first preseason game against the Montreal Alouettes, but didn't see any action in their second and final preseason contest against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday night.

The Argos acquired the 30-year-old from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last September for defensive back TJ Heath, their first round pick in 2017 and their third-round pick in 2018. The first rounder turned out to be the first overall selection in this year's draft.

Willy only appeared in five games with Toronto to close out last season, throwing 681 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The native of Randolph, NJ has thrown for 8539 yards with 39 touchdowns and 29 interceptions over 46 career games in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Blue Bombers and Argonauts.

Willy has dealt with numerous injuries over his career.