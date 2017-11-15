Toronto Argonauts linebacker Marcus Ball (leg) took part in practice Wednesday but is unsure of his status for the East Final according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

#Argos linebacker Marcus Ball (leg) took part in practice today, but is unsure of his status for the East final #CFL #GCPlayoffs — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) November 15, 2017

Ball suffered an ankle injury during the Argos' season finale against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sept. 30.

In 14 games so far this season, Ball has 57 tackles and two interceptions.

The Argos will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday as the Riders continue their quest to become the first crossover team to win the Grey Cup since the rule was instituted in 1996.