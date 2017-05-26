It appears veteran Toronto Argonauts running back Chad Kackert has retired from football.

The 30-year-old posted an Instagram message Friday night, saying "with gratitude, from this point forward, I will only say, 'I used to play football.'"

Over four seasons in the CFL (all with the Argos), Kackert rushed for 1702 yards with 13 touchdowns in 31 games. He also caught 60 passes for 530 yards and two touchdowns.

Kackert's standout performance came at the 100th Grey Cup in 2012 when he won the Most Valuable Player award with 195 all-purpose yards as the Argonauts went on to beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-22 in front of a home crowd.

After suffering an ankle injury during the 2013 season, the American was forced to retire prior to the 2014 campaign.

The American made in a comeback in 2015, playing seven games with the Argos before spending the entire 2016 season on the team's practice roster.