TORONTO — Yohann Auvitu scored 4:11 into overtime as the Albany Devils came from behind to defeat the Toronto Marlies 5-4 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Ben Sexton had a pair of goals in the third period as the Devils (28-20-2) erased a 4-1 deficit. Jan Mandat made it 4-2 for Toronto with Albany's first of four straight goals. Petr Straka scored in the opening 20 minutes.

Eric Faille, Byron Froese, Travis Dermott and Justin Holl built up a 4-1 lead for the Marlies (23-21-4), who had their three-game win streak come to a halt.

Albany's Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves for the win as Antoine Bibeau turned away 40-of-45 shots for the Maple Leafs' AHL club.

The Devils went 1 for 6 on the power play while the Marlies failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.