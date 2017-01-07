CALGARY — Keegan Bal and Corey Small both scored hat tricks as the Vancouver Stealth held on for a 12-11 victory over the Calgary Roughnecks on Friday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Rhys Duch struck twice with Thomas McKee, Logan Schuss, Thomas Hoggarth and Joel McCready rounding out the attack for Vancouver (1-0).

Wesley Berg had a hat trick for the Roughnecks (0-1) while Dane Dobbie and Jeff Shattler scored two goals apiece. Dan MacRae, Curtis Dickson, Holden Cattoni and Tyler Digby supplied the rest of the offence.

Tyler Richards made 36 saves for the win as Zach Higgins turned away 34-of-39 shots in 44:08 of relief. Christian Del Bianco started but was relieved after stopping 11-of-18 shots.

The Stealth were 2 for 5 on the power play while Calgary scored once on two chances.