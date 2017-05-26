Tekken 7 is going on tour.

Game publisher Bandai Namco announced an “exclusive multi-year partnership” with Twitch on Thursday, laying the foundation for the Tekken World Tour.

The $200,000 tour will travel around the globe and wrap up with a 16-player championship event in November. The tour is expected to being at CEO in mid-June.

Tekken 7, set to be released on console and PC in a week, will be played in tournaments across three regions for a shot at the finals. Players will earn points based on their performances in tour events in their respective regions - both online and offline. Players can only earn points competing in their own region, however they are allowed to compete in tour stops in other regions.

The winner of Evo 2017 will be the only competitor to earn a direct entry into the championship event. The other 15 players will be the top-five point getters in the three regions.

As part of the partnership, the entirety of the world tour will be broadcast live on Twitch.