Receiver Nate Behar, the fifth-overall pick in the 2017 CFL draft, is expected to join the Edmonton Eskimos later this week, ending a stalemate that had him miss the team’s entire training camp.

According to a source, Behar, unable to agree to terms on a two-year contract plus an option year, will sign for a year and an option instead.

Players unable to come to terms with clubs that draft them have the option of playing for the league minimum and exercising their right to free agency a year earlier than most.

Behar was a star at Carleton University and one of two receivers taken within the top-five picks.

There still exists the chance that Behar could come to term on the longer deal, but he plans to report to the Eskimos regardless.

Behar is represented by agent Jonathon Hardaway. Hardaway also represents Saskatchewan’s Josiah St. John, the first-overall pick in 2016 who missed all of training camp one year ago before signing for two years, plus a club option.