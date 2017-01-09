The Calgary Stampeders have granted defensive lineman Frank Beltre his early release so that he can sign with the New York Jets of the NFL.

Beltre was scheduled to become a free agent February 14, but has an agreement with the Jets in place.

"Frank has an agreement in place with an NFL club and we are granting him his release now in order to allow him to sign a contract with his new team," Stampeders GM John Hufnagel said in a team statement. "We wish him the best of luck and thank him for his contributions to the Stampeders."

Beltre played nine games for the Stamps this season, recording 15 tackles and three sacks. The 26-year-old played 26 games in three years with Calgary, recording 27 tackles and three sacks.