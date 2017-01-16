The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and quarterback Matt Nichols are working to finalize a three-year contract that would keep Nichols in Winnipeg through the 2019 season, according to TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless.

told @Wpg_BlueBombers and Matt Nichols working on finalizing 3-year deal and they hope to have it done so he can sign it while in town #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) January 16, 2017

Lawless adds the Bombers hope to have the deal finalized soon so that Nichols, who is in Winnipeg for an event, can sign it before he leaves. Nichols is scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Nichols took over as the Bombers' starting quarterback last season and led the team to an 11-7 record and a playoff spot in the West Division.

The 29-year-old finished 327-471 for 3,666 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

For his career, the Eastern Washington product has 8,809 passing yards and 48 touchdowns to 34 interceptions in five seasons, split between the Blue Bombers and Edmonton Eskimos.