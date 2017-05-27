35m ago
Brouillette tweets about retirement from CFL
TSN.ca Staff
It appears as though Saskatchewan Roughriders safety Marc-Olivier Brouillette has retired from the CFL on Saturday after both a tweet and a change to his bio appeared on his account.
Brouillette changed his bio to “Retired CFL player” and tweeted “It’s been a hell of a ride.”
The 31-year-old Montreal native never actually appeared in a game with the Roughriders, signing in Saskatchewan this off season after spending seven seasons with his home town Alouettes.
Over his CFL career, the 220-pound safety has 195 tackles, 31 special-teams tackles, eight sacks and five interceptions.
Neither the team nor player has officially confirmed the news.
Brouillette accepted congratulations from other CFL players after sending his initial tweet.