It appears as though Saskatchewan Roughriders safety Marc-Olivier Brouillette has retired from the CFL on Saturday after both a tweet and a change to his bio appeared on his account.

Brouillette changed his bio to “Retired CFL player” and tweeted “It’s been a hell of a ride.”

It's been a hell of a ride! — Marc-O Brouillette (@MOBrouillette) May 27, 2017

The 31-year-old Montreal native never actually appeared in a game with the Roughriders, signing in Saskatchewan this off season after spending seven seasons with his home town Alouettes.

Over his CFL career, the 220-pound safety has 195 tackles, 31 special-teams tackles, eight sacks and five interceptions.

Neither the team nor player has officially confirmed the news.

Brouillette accepted congratulations from other CFL players after sending his initial tweet.

Congrats to my French Canadian brother @MOBrouillette on a great career. See you on the other side boss — John N. Bowman (@7Bowman) May 27, 2017