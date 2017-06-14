Longtime CFL coach and Canadian Football Hall of Famer Don Matthews has died at the age of 77.

Matthews won 231 games as a head coach in the CFL, the second highest win total behind only Wally Buono. He is also tied for the most Grey Cup wins by a head coach with five, and appearances with nine.

Jim Lawson, the Chair of the CFL’s Board of Governors, made a statement Wednesday afternoon following the passing of Matthews.

"Upon hearing of the passing of Don Matthews, the Canadian Football League family is both deeply saddened by this loss and grateful for his many contributions to our league. The Don, as he was known, was one of a kind. He was a leader for so many of our greatest players and teams. He was a mentor to many of our current coaches. He was a charismatic star that loved to spar with the media at the same time he commanded the spotlight. The record book is filled with his accomplishments. He won five Grey Cups as a head coach, with Toronto (2), Montreal, Baltimore and British Columbia. That ties him for the most ever, with three other legends (Wally Buono, Frank Clair and Hugh Campbell). He was a head coach in nine Grey Cups in total, tying him for the most ever. He won five more Grey Cup rings as a defensive coordinator, all with Edmonton. He won 231 regular season games as a head coach, which made him the winningest coach in CFL history until his total was eclipsed just a few years ago. His defences and his teams inevitably took on his persona: they were bold, brash, confident. And like him, they were winners. A Canadian Football Hall of Famer, Don Matthews had style and swagger and a passion for life as well as football, and the CFL was more colourful, more compelling and simply better because he was part of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, all those who knew him and loved him, and the countless fans who will long remember him."

Matthews began his CFL coaching career in the late 1970s with the Edmonton Eskimos as a position coach, and helped the team to five consecutive Grey Cups.

His first head coaching gig came with the BC Lions, from 1983-87, leading the Lions to their first Grey Cup in 20 seasons in 1985. Matthews also won his first Coach of the Year award that season.

Matthews next head coaching gig was with the Baltimore Stallions during the CFL’s expansion into the United States, where he led the only American team to ever win the Grey Cup in 1995.

Matthews next stop was with the Toronto Argonauts after the Stallions relocated to Montreal, where he led the Double Blue to back-to-back Grey Cup wins in 1996 and 1997.

“We are so saddened by the passing of our legendary coach Don Matthews,” Argonauts President and CEO Michael Copeland said Wednesday. “Twenty years ago, Don led the Argos to back-to-back Grey Cup championships. We were hopeful he could join us later this year when we honour those Grey Cup teams. But on that day, and every day thereafter, he will always be in our hearts. On behalf of our entire organization and our fans, we send our deepest condolences to the Matthews family, and his many friends and fans across the country. We mourn his passing, but we celebrate his life. We will be forever grateful for the memories he has given us.”

Matthews’ final Grey Cup win came when he was at the helm of the Montreal Alouettes in 2002, a campaign that earned him his fifth Coach of the Year award.

Matthews concluded his coaching career in 2008 as interim head coach of the Argos.

“Coach was a true friend,” said Argonauts general manager Jim Popp, who worked with Matthews on two Grey Cup winning teams in 1995 and 2002. “We loved each other and we believed in each other. In my 26 years in the CFL, Don gave more creative thoughts and thinking to this great game than most of us combined. Most did not know the humanitarian he was and the many he sincerely reached out to help. For those who were fortunate to know him well and to work with him will tell you he was a tremendous teacher on and off the field. We have lost a legend and one of a kind. He will be truly missed but never forgotten. Other than the tears of sorrow, only a smile on my face and great memories will be associated with ‘The Legend’, Coach Don Matthews.”