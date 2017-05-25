TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have signed safety Budda Baker, the team's second-round draft pick out of Washington.

Baker, the 36th selection overall, led the Huskies in tackles (71) and tackles for loss last season. He also had three sacks and two interceptions.

With the signing of the four-year deal Thursday, the Cardinals have all draftees under contract except their first-round pick, linebacker Haason Reddick.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL