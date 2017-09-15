The CFL provided a statement to TSN's Dave Naylor, explaining the 10-day window for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to offer a contract to, trade, or release Johnny Manziel has been extended to evaluate the former NFL QB.

"The window was extended to facilitate a process of evaluation for the player. We'll have no further comment until and unless that process has been completed,” the CFL said in their statement.

Manziel is subject to a domestic violence assessment and interview with commissioner Randy Ambrosie before being eligible to play in the league. Manziel faced a domestic violence charge after he was accused of hitting and threatening his former girlfriend in 2016 that was later dismissed upon conditions.

