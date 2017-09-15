9m ago
CFL extends window to evaluate Manziel
TSN.ca Staff
The CFL provided a statement to TSN's Dave Naylor, explaining the 10-day window for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to offer a contract to, trade, or release Johnny Manziel has been extended to evaluate the former NFL QB.
"The window was extended to facilitate a process of evaluation for the player. We'll have no further comment until and unless that process has been completed,” the CFL said in their statement.
Manziel is subject to a domestic violence assessment and interview with commissioner Randy Ambrosie before being eligible to play in the league. Manziel faced a domestic violence charge after he was accused of hitting and threatening his former girlfriend in 2016 that was later dismissed upon conditions.
The Ticats need to know Manziel's status with the league before deciding what to do with the former NFL quarterback and college football star.