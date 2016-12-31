Conacher has four points in Crunch victory over IceCaps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Cory Conacher had two goals and two assists to lead the Syracuse Crunch over the St. John's IceCaps 7-5 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Jeremy Morin also struck twice for Syracuse (18-9-4) with Matt Taormina and Erik Condra each adding a goal and two assists. Mike Halmo had the other goal.

Jacob de la Rose scored twice for the IceCaps (17-13-3), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Markus Eisenschmid, Daniel Audette and Mark MacMillan rounded out the attack.

Adam Wilcox made 11 saves for the win as Charlie Lindgren turned aside 19-of-25 shots in defeat.

The Crunch were 3 for 4 on the power play while St. John's scored twice on five opportunities with the man advantage.