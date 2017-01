WINNIPEG — Patrice Cormier and Brandon Tanev each had a goal and an assist as the Manitoba Moose beat the Charlotte Checkers 4-1 in American Hockey League action Sunday.

Brendan Lemieux and Scott Kosmachuk also scored for Manitoba (13-12-5).

Andrew Poturalski scored for Charlotte (12-18-2).

Ondrej Pavelec made 26 saves for the Moose.

Michael Leighton stopped 27 shots for the Checkers.