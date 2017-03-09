Arguably the top free agent cornerback available this off-season has been scooped up.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Stephon Gilmore is expected to sign with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, which means he will remain in the AFC East division where he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills.

Bills free agent CB Stephon Gilmore expects to sign with New England barring any final snags, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network says that financially the deal should see Gilmore earn at least $14 million per year.

The expected price tag for free agent CB Stephon Gilmore for the #Patriots is slated to eclipse $14M per year, I’m told. Hefty but worth it — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Gilmore, 26, is entering his sixth NFL season and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2016. In New England, Gilmore will join a talented defensive secondary that includes fellow cornerback Malcolm Bulter and two-time Pro Bowl safety Devin McCourty, and he'll fill the void left behind by free agent Logan Ryan, who perceivably will not re-sign with the Patriots.

Gilmore set a career-high last season with five interceptions, and has grabbed 14 in total in his career.