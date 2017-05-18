Toronto Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan has been named to the All-NBA Third Team. The first time he has achieved that feat in his career.

DeRozan joins the likes of John Wall, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and DeAndre Jordan on the third team.

The 27-year-old DeRozan had a career-high 27.3 points per game during the 2016-17 regular season and is the all-time leader in franchise history with 11,456 points.

Along with the third team, the NBA announced both first and second All-NBA teams.

Cleveland's LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston's James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.

Joining Harden and James on the first team were Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans' Anthony Davis. James and Westbrook each got 99 of a possible 100 first-team votes.

Harden made the first team for the third time. Westbrook, Leonard and Davis are now two-time first-teamers.

Golden State's Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were second-team choices, joined by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Utah's Rudy Gobert and Boston's Isaiah Thomas.