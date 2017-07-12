Novak Djokovic retired with an injury from his quarterfinal match at Wimbledon, putting Tomas Berdych into the semifinals.

Djokovic, a three-time champion at the All England Club, had a trainer work on his right elbow after the first set ended. He also had a trainer work on his right shoulder near the end of his fourth-round victory on Tuesday.

Djokovic stopped the quarterfinal match while trailing 7-6 (2), 2-0. Had Djokovic won the Wimbledon title, he would have taken the world No. 1 ranking back from Andy Murray. Murray was defeated earlier on Wednesday.

Murray would have held the top status through the tournament regardless of result had he reached the semifinals. He became the World No. 1 last November when he reached the final of Paris Masters, taking the title from Djokovic who had held it since July 2014.

Berdych reached the Wimbledon final in 2010, losing to Rafael Nadal. He will next face Roger Federer in the semifinals on Friday.