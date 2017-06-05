The Canadian Football League officially announced on Monday that Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium will be hosting the 106th Grey Cup on Nov. 25, 2018.

The city will be hosting the CFL's championship game for the first time since 2010 and the event will coincide with the stadium's 40th anniversary an dthe 70th anniversary of the team's play as the Eskimos.

"Our league is proud to award the Grey Cup to a city known for great Canadian football, tremendous hospitality and incredible volunteers," said Jim Lawson, Chair of the CFL's Board of Governors in a statement.

"Our fans here in Edmonton and across Canada know this is a great place for the Grey Cup. When the city last hosted in 2010, the game sold out in a week."

Edmonton also hosted the Grey Cup in 1984, 1997 and 2002.

The 2017 Grey Cup is being held at TD Place Stadium at Lansdowne Park on Sunday, Nov. 26.