The Edmonton Eskimos have signed Matt O'Donnell to a contract extension, locking the national offensive lineman to the team through the 2020 season.

O'Donnell, 27, has spent his entire six-year CFL career with the Eskimos, playing 67 games split between right guard, right tackle, and left guard.

"Matt is a proven leader amongst his teammates," Eskimos GM Ed Hervey said in a team release. "Matt has developed into one of the most dominate offensive linemen in the CFL. His physical toughness and competitiveness is exactly what we want on our football team, particularly on the offensive line."