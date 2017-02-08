The Edmonton Eskimos have signed free agent wide receiver Shamawd Chambers.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, the deal is for two years.

Chambers was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders last month. TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless reported Chambers was unhappy with the direction of the Riders.

Chambers signed with Saskatchewan last year after helping the Edmonton Eskimos win the 103rd Grey Cup and was named the game's Most Valuable Canadian.

The 27-year-old finished with 25 receptions for 269 yards and a touchdown in his lone season in Saskatchewan.