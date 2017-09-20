Aaron Grymes has returned to the Edmonton Eskimos after a stint in the NFL.

The International defensive back returns to the Eskimos after a season south of the border. Grymes played for the Eskimos from 2013-15 and was named a league All-Star in 2015. The 26-year-old has 101 tackles and eight interceptions over 43 games in the CFL.

Grymes spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, splitting time between their practice roster and active roster.