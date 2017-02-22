TORONTO — Brett Findlay scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Toronto Marlies edged the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 in American Hockey League action Wednesday afternoon.

Dmytro Timashov added a power-play goal for Toronto (28-22-4), which entered the third period trailing Syracuse 2-0. Timashov increased his point streak to four games (three goals, three assists).

Garret Sparks made 28 saves for the Marlies, who have won four straight games.

Cory Conacher scored a pair of first-period goals for the Crunch (26-17-10), while Adam Wilcox made 20 saves.