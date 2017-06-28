Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. CHRIS PAUL (Rockets): Interesting move here. I like this trade for Houston as long as James Harden can live with playing off the ball after having a career year as a point guard. They add a major talent who defends and makes everyone better. What does this mean for Kyle Lowry? It's pretty evident that the Clippers were reluctant to throw max term and money at Paul in his 30s and it resulted in a move like this. Blake Griffin? Does he think they can still win there or does he bolt via free agency? DeAndre Jordan? Do you move him for assets if you decide to retool? Paul George? Does this amplify the urgency on Indiana's part to make a move if the right offer comes their way? Lots of dominos are yet to fall.

2. PHIL JACKSON: Nice going away present pocketing $24 million for the next two years to head back into retirement in Los Angeles. What a gig – where do I sign up? Obviously it didn't work out in New York for the legendary coach. The fact that you're good at one area of the job doesn't always mean you'll master another. For all the folks that say this significantly damages his legacy, I totally disagree. Historically speaking, years down the road this will be a small failure in an otherwise elite career in the sport. Everyone fails – even the great ones sometimes.

3. MASAI UJIRI & DAVID GRIFFIN: If I'm New York Knicks owner James Dolan, I've got some super talented executives to research and recruit. Griffin’s Cavaliers got to the NBA Finals three years in a row and have a ring on their fingers. Ujiri has overseen the best four years in Raptors’ franchise history. He's outstanding. Obviously Raptors fans don't want to lose him, but I look at this situation in a positive sense for Ujiri. He's earned it to be in this wonderful leveraging situation and it's a testament to his talents. The Raptors are so much better due to his leadership. These rumours are a byproduct of his top-notch skill.

4. RAPTORS FRONT OFFICE: Bobby Webster, Dan Tolzman and Keith Boyarsky are not only top-notch people, but talented young executives. I've had the opportunity to get to know each of them and respect their basketball acumen. I'm like everyone else. I don't want to see the Raptors lose Ujiri, yet I feel a sense of calm and confidence in the fact that there are good folks ready and able to fill in the blanks if need be. The sign of a good organization – your younger executives grow and develop and are then ready to take the next logical step when called or needed to do so.

5. ANDRE IGUODALA (Warriors): Lots of anti-dynasty folks around the league are hoping that enough interested teams drive the bidding war so high for his services that he heads on to 'greener' pastures. He'd be a huge loss for Golden State. He is a wonderful two-way player who could easily start for close to half the teams in the league. I'm a big fan of his game. It might be tough to hold onto him. It’s really hard to keep big-time teams together. In the world of the salary cap and luxury tax, the laws of supply and demand and major-league economic decisions drive moves. He's an important piece to watch this summer.