TORONTO — Jon Gruden is one reason why Marc Trestman is still a football coach.

Trestman, in his first season as the Toronto Argonauts head coach, credits the former Super Bowl-winning head coach with re-energizing his passion for the game back when he wasn't sure if he wanted to continue. Gruden, now a commentator on Monday Night Football, heaps lavish praise upon Trestman in a video on the CFL club's website.

"Jon and I ran into each other in the early 90s when I was out of football," Trestman recalled after Wednesday's practice. "We saw each other at the Senior Bowl, where I happened to be at in another capacity and he asked me why I wasn't coaching anymore.

"That discussion led to kind of a yearly get-together of just talking football. We kind of vowed to each other that there'd come a time when one of us would be out of work and the other guy would help him."

That happened prior to the 2001 season when Trestman joined Gruden's coaching staff with the Oakland Raiders. Trestman spent three seasons there although just one with Gruden, who left to become the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach.

Trestman was promoted to offensive co-ordinator in '02 and Oakland led the NFL in total offence (389.8 yards per game) and passing (279.7 per game). As well, quarterback Rich Gannon was named the league MVP.

The Raiders advanced to the Super Bowl against Tampa Bay. Gruden's squad emerged victorious 48-21 but Trestman has never forgotten Gruden remaining true to his word.

"He found a place for me and not only gave me a job but really reinstilled my passion for the game because of the type of person and coach that he is," Trestman said. "He really allowed me to understand I loved football and for all the right reasons.

"And he gave me an opportunity and it's something I've never forgotten. I appreciate him as a friend and mentor throughout the years."

Gruden remains a big fan of Trestman's.

"He benefited not only our team, the Oakland Raiders, but he benefited me tremendously," Gruden said in the video. "I learned a lot about football from coach Trestman.

"Wherever he goes, he can adapt his system to help the quarterback flourish. He did it to (Seattle Seahawk) Russell Wilson at NC State, he did great things with (Josh) McCown in Chicago and I bet Ricky Ray has a lot of fun playing in this system when he gets it going."

Trestman said he hasn't seen the Gruden video but was told about it by one of his daughters. And while Trestman counts Gruden as a friend, he said the fiery former coach comes by his nickname "Chucky" honestly.

Gruden received the moniker for his intense facial expressions on the sidelines, which resemble the fictional character in the movie "Child's Play."

"He's extremely brilliant, he has the ability to see things from a lot of different perspectives," Trestman said. "But he's uniquely passionate about the game, no doubt about it."

Trestman isn't surprised Gruden has made a seamless transition from the sidelines to the broadcast booth.

"I think whatever he wanted to do he'd be great at," Trestman said. "If it involves football he's going to be great at it because no one loves football any more than he does."

Trestman's first CFL head-coaching job was in Montreal. There, he and quarterback Anthony Calvillo combined to lead the Alouettes to three Grey Cup berths — and two wins — from 2008-12.

But Gruden said there's more to Trestman than just Xs and Os.

"It's his intelligence, his communication and his work ethic, his sincerity as a person," Gruden said. "He cares about people.

"I think that sets him apart. That's why he was successful in Montreal, that's why he's been successful and been able to sustain a long time. It's a big reason why he'll be successful in Toronto, you watch."