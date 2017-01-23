Glenn signs with Riders for third stint with team

Kevin Glenn is back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Roughriders signed quarterback on Monday, reuniting with the team for a fifth CFL season.

Glenn, a veteran of 16 CFL seasons, began his career with the Roughriders in 2001 and spent three seasons with the club before joining the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“Bringing Kevin in will provide a veteran presence at quarterback while increasing the level of internal competition,” general manager and head coach Chris Jones said. “Whether he is on the field or not, Kevin will have a positive impact on our group. He is a proven leader and talented player that we expect to come in and compete with the other quarterbacks for the starting position.”

The 37-year-old played nine games with the Riders in 2015 after spending three games with the Montreal Alouettes earlier that season.

Last season, Glenn played 10 games last season (nine with the Alouettes and one with the Blue Bombers), throwing 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Riders traded starting quarterback Darian Durant to the Montreal Alouettes earlier this month, leaving Brandon Bridge, Mitchell Gale, G.J. Kinne and Jake Waters as the only quarterbacks on their roster.

Glenn ranks seventh all-time in CFL passing yards with 48, 813. He has played in 269 career games.