H1Z1 is coming to the CW this spring with the inaugural team-based King of the Kill tournament and a six-part docuseries that leads up to and profiles the event.

H1Z1: Fight for the Crown will feature six episodes that profile the journey to the 75-player, 15-team event. The series will follow premier esports organization Echo Fox while the tournament will feature other prominent franchises, including Rogue Gaming, Panda Global and Denial Esports.

“It will be fascinating to see the different team dynamics and strategies at work because the stakes are higher," – Fight for the Crown executive producer Chris Wynn said in an announcement on the H1Z1 website, "there is no room for mistakes or hesitation when your whole team is relying on you.”

The teams will be competing for a share of the $300,000 prize pool.

Digital episodes featuring Echo Fox will air on CW Seed leading up to the event and the finale coming to The CW Network on Thursday, April 20, 2017.