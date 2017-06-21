McGuire: Fleury will thrive as the face of the Golden Knights

Below are the names believed to be headed to the Vegas Golden Knights. Scroll below for more info.

Dallas Stars: C Cody Eakin

Minnesota Wild: F Erik Haula, F Alex Tuch

Montreal Canadiens: D Alexei Emelin

Nashville Predators: F James Neal

Pittsburgh Penguins: G Marc-Andre Fleury

Ottawa Senators: D Marc Methot

Toronto Maple Leafs: F Brendan Leipsic

Los Angeles Kings: D Brayden McNabb

New York Islanders: G Jean-Francois Berube

New York Rangers: F Oscar Lindberg

Winnipeg Jets: TBD (see below)

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Winnipeg Jets are believed to have a made a deal with the Golden Knights to ensure defenceman Toby Enstrom would not be selected in the expansion draft.

Enstrom was left exposed as the Jets protected Dustin Byfuglien, Jacob Trouba and Tyler Myers. Enstrom waived his no-move clause in order to be left available.

Unsure who the Winnipeg Jets are losing in expansion, but I believe the Jets made a deal with VGK to not take veteran Toby Enstrom. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 21, 2017

Enstrom scored one goal and added 13 assists in 60 games this season. He will turn 33 in November.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie expects James Neal will be selected off the Nashville Predators roster.

Neal, 29, scored 23 goals and added 18 assists in 70 games during the regular season this year and added six goals and nine points in the team's run to the Stanley Cup Final.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun is hearing the Golden Knights selected Marc Methot from the Ottawa Senators.

Methot, 32, was a top line pairing with Erik Karlsson in the nation's capital this season, his fifth year with the club. The Sens were forced to expose the Ottawa native as defenceman Dion Phaneuf decided not to waive his no-movement clause.

Both Neal and Methot could be traded by the Golden Knights this off-season.

Alexei Emelin of the Montreal Canadiens, Cody Eakin of the Dallas Stars and Brandon Leipsic of the Toronto Maple Leafs are three players who could hear their names called when the Vegas Golden Knights reveal their roster on Wednesday night.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli tweeted that the Golden Knights are believed to be targeting Alexei Emelin, not Brandon Davidson as he earlier suspected.

Got some better intel on #Habs, just to correct an earlier tweet. Looks like VGK is targeting Alexei Emelin - not Davidson. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 21, 2017

Emelin scored two goals and added eight assists in 76 games this season. Emelin is signed through next season at a $4.1 million cap hit.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Wednesday it's "hard to imagine" Eakin is not selected by the Golden Knights off the Stars roster. Eakin, 26, scored three goals and added nine assists in 60 games with the Stars this season.

Nothing official until Vegas unveils its roster tonight, but hard to imagine the Golden Knights won't take Stars centre, Cody Eakin. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 21, 2017

He posted 51 goals over the previous three seasons while missing just five games total. The centre was drafted (in the third round of the 2009 draft) by Golden Knights general manager George McPhee when McPhee was the general manager of the Washington Capitals in 2009.

Dreger also said Wednesday that "rumblings indicate" Leipsic will be the player McPhee selects off the Maple Leafs' roster.

Leipsic, 23, was a third round pick of the Nashville Predators in 2012. He scored 18 goals and added 33 assists in 49 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season.

Michael Russo of the Minnesota Star-Tribune reports the Golden Knights have already signed Minnesota Wild forward Erik Haula as one their picks, receiving prospect Alex Tuch in the process. The Wild will receive a conditional draft pick back in the deal.

LeBrun reports the Penguins are believed to have sent the Golden Knights a draft pick in exchange for Vegas taking Marc-Andre Fleury.

John Hoven of mayorsmanor.com says the Golden Knights will take Kings defenceman Brayden McNabb in the expansion draft. The 26-year-old scored two goals and added two assists over 49 games with the Kings in 2016-17.

Sources lead us to believe LA Kings will be losing defenseman Brayden McNabb to Vegas Golden Knights in #NHLExpansionDraft — The Mayor John Hoven (@mayorNHL) June 21, 2017

McKenzie expects Vegas to take goalie Jean-Francois Berube from the New York Islanders, a selection that will be part of larger deal between the two clubs. The 25-year-old only appeared in 14 contests with the Isles last season.

I'm hearing it's goaltender J-F Berube, as part of the larger deal between NYI and VGK: https://t.co/fVPATCrSiR — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 21, 2017

According to Arthur Staple of Newsday, the Islanders have a deal in place with the Golden Knights that will see the Islanders send Vegas a first-round pick in order to steer them away from one of the designated players on their unprotected list.

Seravalli believes centre Oscar Lindberg will be taken from the New York Rangers. The 25-year-old scored eight goals and 12 assists over 65 games in 2016-17 with New York, his third season with the club. Seravalli adds that a deal to keep goalie Antti Raanta in the Big Apple could still be in place.

Believe Oscar Lindberg is the guy from NYR. Not sure if that meant NYR made a deal to keep Raanta or not. We shall see. https://t.co/MeirA3y9LU — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 21, 2017

Craig Custance of The Athletic says it is likely the Golden Knights will take forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare from the Philadelphia Flyers.