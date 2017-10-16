Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota appears ready to return to the lineup after missing just one week with a hamstring injury.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, all signs are in place for Mariota to play Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

All signs in place for Titans QB Marcus Mariota to play tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2017

Mariota missed the Titans' Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but will return far sooner than some reports suggested.

In four games for the Titans this season, Mariota is 66-110 for 792 yards and three touchdowns to three interceptions.