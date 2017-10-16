1h ago
Mariota appears set to start vs. Colts
TSN.ca Staff
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota appears ready to return to the lineup after missing just one week with a hamstring injury.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, all signs are in place for Mariota to play Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts.
Mariota missed the Titans' Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but will return far sooner than some reports suggested.
In four games for the Titans this season, Mariota is 66-110 for 792 yards and three touchdowns to three interceptions.