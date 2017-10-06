Chris Paul's arrival is expected to transform the Houston Rockets offensively, but former coach Kevin McHale thinks CP3 will also do something most significant - assume the mantle of leadership from James Harden, something for which McHale says Harden was never suited.

"James is not a leader," McHale told NBA TV's Open Court. "He tried being a leader last year, tried doing that stuff. I think Chris Paul is going to help him just kind of get back into just being able to hoop and play and stuff like that."

The Basketball Hall of Famer coached the Rockets from 2011 to 2015, terminated after a 4-7 start to the 2015-16 season. McHale believes teammates simply don't view Harden, the Rockets' leading scorer as an authorative voice.