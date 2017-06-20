Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Lennon and McCartney. Bert and Ernie. Peanut butter and jam.

Some partnerships seem as if they’ll never end but one of the most famous in golf has called it quits.

After 25 years and countless memorable moments, Phil Mickelson and his caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay have mutually agreed to end their player-caddie relationship. The two issued joint statements on Tuesday to announce the end.

"Bones is one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated caddies in the world,” said Mickelson in his statement. “He is always prepared and has the ability to make decisions in pressure-packed situations. Bones is without a doubt one of the most thoughtful people that I have ever known. The next player to work with him will obviously be very lucky.”

Mickelson’s brother, Tim, will carry the bag for the five-time major winner for the remainder of this year.

“I wish Phil nothing but the best,” said Mackay. “His game is still at an elite level, and when he wins in the future (definitely the Masters), I will be among the first to congratulate him.”

There was no specific reason given for the end of the partnership, only that both agreed the time was right for a change.

Mackay has not given any indication as to his future plans. Speculation on social media suggested he may end up carrying the bag of stellar Spanish rookie John Rahm, whose agent is Tim Mickelson. With Phil Mickelson winding down his career and Bones, who is in his mid-40s, still hoping to continue to work, it could be a good fit for the young Spaniard.

Mickelson didn’t play last week’s U.S. Open, instead choosing to stay home and attend the high school graduation of his daughter. He had hoped a weather delay might allow him to make his Thursday tee time and in preparation of that, Mackay was out walking the course and preparing just in case his boss made the connections.

Mickelson hired Mackay in 1992 and the two have been together up until the FedEx St. Jude Classic two weeks ago where they had a ninth-place finish.