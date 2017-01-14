The expansion of Misfits continues with the acquisition of Team SoloMid’s former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the organization announced Saturday.

The roster was released by TSM earlier Saturday and was quickly snatched up by the growing esports brand. Misfits also replaces TSM in the upcoming season of the ESL Pro League.

ESL confirmed the position swap, ruling that Misfits must use a majority lineup for the first 14 matches of the season in order to keep their place in the league.

TSM let go of its CS:GO contingent after a stretch of controversy and conflict with former player Sean “sgares” Gares. The team released a statement earlier today that describe the fractured relationship with their team.

Coming to Misfits is Gares, now going by seang@res, Shahzeeb “ShahZaM” Khan, Skyler “Relyks” Weaver, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken and Hunter “SicK” Mims.

After starting out with a League of Legends squad, Misfits now features rosters in Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch and Super Smash Bros. The team also partnered with the Miami Heat this past week in a deal that will see the NBA squad take care of promotion and marketing for the esports outfit.