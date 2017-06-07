PARIS — Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open semifinals for a record 10th time when Pablo Carreno Busta retired from their match Wednesday because of an abdominal injury.

The fourth-seeded Nadal, a nine-time champion at Roland Garros, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Carreno Busta stopped.

The 20th-seeded Carreno Busta had taken a medical timeout after the opening set but continued to struggle with his serve, which he failed to hold all match. When he missed a simple smash at the start of the third game, the 25-year-old Spaniard let out a scream of frustration and retired.

Nadal gave Carreno Busta a consoling hug at the net.

The 31-year-old Nadal has dropped only 22 games on his way to the semifinals, his most efficient run to the last four of any Grand Slam tournament.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday. Nadal will face sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem — the only man to beat Nadal on clay this season.

The other men's quarterfinals later Wednesday are top-ranked Andy Murray vs. Kei Nishikori, and Stan Wawrinka vs. Marin Cilic. The last two women's quarterfinals are also on the schedule: Karolina Pliskova against Caroline Garcia, and Simona Halep against Elina Svitolina.