The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, February 23 at 3pm et. Keep up to date with the latest news and trade rumours with TSN.ca's trade deadline blog.

--

Pistons looking to sell?

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the Detroit Pistons are "welcoming offers" for centre Andre Drummond as well as swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

According to Stein's sources, the Pistons have not committed to trading either player but at the same time have not discouraged offers from interested teams.

Drummond, 23, is an intriguing player. With the vast majority of teams now in favor of using small and quicker players down low as opposed to 'true' big men, Drummond should appeal to teams looking for a traditional starting centre.

Stein also reports that the Pistons are pushing hard to deal Reggie Jackson, and he says the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves are both possible landing spots for the point guard. Although at this point, sources tell Stein that a trade with the Magic is fading.

--

Okafor going home?

Trade rumours involving Jahlil Okafor of the Philadelphia 76ers continue to heat up. The latest rumblings about the centre come from The Vertical, who say that the Chicago Bulls are pushing to acquire the native Chicagoan.

Chicago has continued to push on a trade for 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, league sources tell @TheVertical. Discussions continue. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Okafor, had a strong rookie campaign, posting 17.5 points per game along with seven rebounds per contest, but his numbers have dipped significantly this season as Okafor has seen far less minutes. With the rise of centre Joel Embid, as well as improved play from Nerlens Noel, Okafor no longer seems to fit into the 76ers plans. The Indiana Pacers have also been rumoured to be interested in Okafor.